REACH Center Projects

Current Projects

The REACH Center has a number of funded projects ongoing that aim to improve symptom management and whole person health using complementary and integrative health interventions. These projects are funded by external funders and by the Center itself through seed money for pilot grants.

Implementing a Clinical Decision Support Tool for Low Back Pain in Clinical Care Low back pain is a leading cause of disability and financial burden in the U.S., yet evidence-based guidelines are not well integrated into clinical practice. This project will implement and evaluate a clinical decision support tool designed to synthesize and deliver evidence-based protocols within electronic health records. The study aims to refine implementation strategies, assess clinical outcomes, and develop scalable toolkits to promote the use of evidence-based treatments for low back pain. September 2026 – August 2031

Feasibility Study to Increase Use of Non-Pharmacological Therapies for Chronic Low Back Pain Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is a growing silent epidemic which disrupts daily functioning, emotional well-being, and quality of life while driving significant healthcare costs and reliance on pharmacological treatments, including opioids. Evidence-based non-pharmacological therapies (NPTs) are effective and cost-efficient alternatives but remain underutilized due to barriers like limited awareness, access, and insurance coverage. This feasibility study aims to adapt the Game Changers social networking intervention to empower individuals with CLBP to promote NPT adoption within their social networks, laying the groundwork for a future clinical trial to transform CLBP care by improving access, reducing opioid reliance, and enhancing patient outcomes. September 2026 – August 2029

Non-Pharmacological Therapies vs. Prescription Drug Therapy for Care of Aged Medicare Beneficiaries with Spinal Pain (R15) Spinal pain (SP) is highly prevalent and costly, especially among older adults, yet current management strategies in the U.S. are often inefficient, expensive, and sometimes unsafe. This project aims to compare the safety, efficiency, and costs of non-pharmacological therapies (NPT) versus prescription drug therapy (PDT) for Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 and older, using rigorous analysis of Medicare data. The findings are expected to inform safer, more effective care strategies and support a shift toward greater use of non-pharmacologic treatments for SP in older adults. August 2026 – July 2028

Evaluation of an Online Peri-Operative Health Education Platform for Spine Surgery: Ready Set Recover Ready Set Recover is an online peri-operative health education (mHealth) platform designed to help patients prepare for and recover from surgery. Ready Set Recover encourages patients to come to medical appointments as a self-advocate on their healthcare journey, develop a support system of friends and family for after their surgery, and engage in lifestyle practices designed to support surgical recovery (e.g., mindful movement, practicing gratitude, grounding practices). The primary aim of this project is to evaluate the feasibility of implementing Ready Set Recover for in the surgical care pathway for patients undergoing mid-/long-segment (3+ levels) spine fusion. Data from this study will be used to support the development of a Phase II STTR application. April 2026 – April 2027

Refining a Qigong Protocol for Fatigue in People with Advanced Multiple Sclerosis (Pilot) Fatigue is one of the most debilitating symptoms experienced by people with multiple sclerosis (MS), particularly those with advanced disability. Mind-body therapies such as qigong (QG) show promise for addressing fatigue, yet standardized protocols tailored for advanced MS are lacking. The objective of this study is to develop and refine a virtual QG exercise protocol for advanced MS to inform future feasibility pilot testing. March 2026 – March 2028

Acupuncture for Long-Term Improvement of Chronic Neck Pain in Older Adults: Preparation for a Multisite Feasibility and Cost-Effectiveness Study (ALIGN-Prep) This planning study will assess site readiness and build the necessary infrastructure for a multi-site feasibility trial of community-delivered acupuncture for chronic neck pain in adults aged 65 and older. Five geographically diverse sites will be evaluated for their ability to recruit and retain participants, engage community acupuncturists, and support data collection and implementation. The study will also standardize the acupuncture intervention, define study procedures and outcome measures, and establish a governance structure across sites. The results will inform site selection and produce a publication-ready protocol and grant application for a future pragmatic randomized controlled trial. March 2026 – March 2028 Principal Investigator: Lita Buttolph, National University of Natural Medicine

A Scoping Review of Psilocybe cubensis: Exploring the Scientific Literature Through the Lens of Natural Product Research The primary objective of this project is to conduct a scoping review of the existing peer-reviewed literature on the mushroom Psilocybe cubensis. While a single compound in the mushroom, psilocybin, has shown promise for mental health conditions, research has predominantly utilized synthetic psilocybin, creating a knowledge gap regarding the whole mushroom preparations that are in much wider use globally and currently used in state regulated programs in Oregon and Colorado. March 2026 – March 2028 Principal Investigator: Matthew Hicks, National University of Natural Medicine

Calculating the True Cost of Chronic Back Pain: An Economic Analysis of Chiropractic Versus Usual Primary Care (CCRF & CCA) This project will develop a theoretical, model-based economic projection comparing health outcomes and healthcare costs under various scenarios for a hypothetical patient seeking care from the healthcare system with a new episode of low back pain. Similar modeling has been conducted in Canada to compare other strategies for reducing the population health burden of back pain. Our analysis will provide a one-year clinical and economic trajectory for adults presenting with a new episode of low back pain, reflecting typical decision-making patterns, care utilization, and the probability of progression to chronic pain. Direct costs of healthcare spending, adjustments to health outcomes (e.g., quality-adjusted life years or QALYs), and implications relative to provider choice will be estimated. March 2026 – March 2027 Principal Investigator: Michele Maiers, Northwestern Health Sciences University

Calculating the True Cost of Back Pain in the United States: An Economic Analysis of Chiropractic Versus Usual Primary Care (NCMIC) This project will develop a theoretical, model-based economic projection comparing health outcomes and healthcare costs under various scenarios for a hypothetical patient seeking care from the healthcare system with a new episode of low back pain. Because we will have the best data available from the literature to model this period, the core of our model will provide a one-year clinical and economic trajectory for adults presenting with a new episode of low back pain, reflecting typical decision-making patterns, care utilization, and the probability of progression to chronic pain. Projections beyond the initial one-year period will be based on the portion of patients who continue on with chronic low back pain and will include additional costs for known longer-term impacts (e.g., opioid use disorder, failed back surgery syndrome) associated with some of the care pathways. Direct costs of healthcare spending, adjustments to health outcomes (e.g., quality-adjusted life years or QALYs), and implications relative to provider choice will be estimated. February 2026 – February 2027 Principal Investigator: Michele Maiers, Northwestern Health Sciences University

Completed Projects

Analysis of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Data from U.S. Naturopathic Clinics This project aimed: 1) To determine if the CharmHealth EHR system, in use at 5 naturopathic clinics in a residency network, can provide de-identified clinical data, including for use by the EMERSE software tool, via appropriate APIs (application programming interfaces) so that both structured & unstructured (coded/numerical and narrative EHR data) can be used for the evaluation of Charm EHR data under HIPAA guidelines; and 2) To determine if the system can be used for practice description and preliminary investigations of effectiveness through analyses for representative question types that may be asked in the future. Deliverables Transforming Multi-Clinic Naturopathic EHR Data into a Research Database: A Retrospective Feasibility Pilot Study Kalnins P, Bradley R, Chamberlin S, et al. Research Square. PREPRINT (Version 1). doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-10348913/v1.

Online Yoga for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: Stakeholder Survey and Protocol This project aimed: 1) To determine the needs, priorities, preferences, and recommendations of relevant stakeholders (minors with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA), parents/guardians of minors with JIA, pediatric rheumatology providers, yoga professionals) related to an online yoga intervention for minors with JIA; and 2) To develop an intervention protocol of online yoga for minors with JIA based on feedback from relevant stakeholders.

Whole Health Promotion by Complementary and Integrative Healthcare Providers Within Federally Funded Community Health Clinics This study aimed to explore if or how Whole Health is addressed within a treatment encounter by CIH providers within federally funded community health clinics. The aims of this project were as follows: 1) Develop a literature-informed checklist of WH promotion practices, common to delivery of CIH; 2) Apply the checklist to observations of CIH treatment encounters, delivered by acupuncturists, chiropractors, and naturopathic physicians, in a range of federally funded community health clinics.

Acupuncture for Medicare Beneficiaries with Chronic Low Back Pain: Access, Utilization, and Outcomes Principal Investigators: Jim Whedon and Todd MacKenzie; Southern California University of Health Sciences and Dartmouth The principal objective of this project was to assess the impact of the new Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) decision to cover acupuncture for chronic low back pain (cLBP) upon patient outcomes. Thus, the first aim of the project was to compare safety, efficiency of care, and costs of care for Medicare beneficiaries receiving acupuncture as compared to pharmacotherapy for management of cLBP. Because the CMS decision came with restrictions on coverage that could impact equitable access to care, important project objectives included measuring the availability of acupuncture providers under Medicare, describing patterns and trends in utilization of acupuncture by Medicare beneficiaries, and determining facilitators and barriers to the use of acupuncture for both providers and patients.

Neurotrauma Evidence Synthesis Training (NEST) This project delivered a traumatic brain injury (TBI)-focused, mentored, evidence-synthesis training program. The program provided the preliminary data and proof-of-concept needed to apply for a NINDS R25 research education grant. Deliverables The Cumulative Incidence of Post-Traumatic Epilepsy After Mild Traumatic Brain Injury: A Systematic Review and Individual Participant Data Meta-Analysis Protocol Goldenberg JZ, Batson RD, Pugh MJ, Zwickey H, Beardsley J, Zeegers MP, Freeman M. Neurotrauma Rep. 5(1):522-528. doi: 10.1089/neur.2023.0117. PMCID: PMC11257128

Convergence insufficiency after traumatic brain injury: A systematic review (Systematic review protocol) Goldenberg, J., & Batson, R. Open Science Framework. doi: 10.17605/OSF.IO/43M75.

Pilot testing of a diet cost calculation process for the EASe-GAD (Eating and Supplementation for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder) Study This project developed and pilot tested a collection process for capturing diet data and an approach for calculating diet cost to be used when comparing the cost implications of following different diet patterns. This process was used in calculating the cost of a diet consumed by study participants prior to and during a subsequent dietary counselling intervention study. Deliverable Pilot Test of a Diet Cost Calculation Process for Use in Economic Evaluations of Dietary Interventions Aucoin, M., Yu, H., Murphy, M., Yoannou, N., LaChance, L., Cooley, K., & Herman, P. M. Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics. 39(4), e70302 doi: 10.1111/jhn.70302. PMCID: 42393837

SafetyNET AE Reporting Active Surveillance for the Clinical Setting: a Feasibility Study Principal Investigator: Katie Pohlman, D.C., M.S., Ph.D., Parker University This project informed the design and conduct of an adverse event (AE) reporting system to systematically gather data on AE following chiropractic care.

Working Conditions in Complementary and Integrative Health Professions This project examined to what degree CIH providers in the U.S. are exposed to healthy and unhealthy working conditions and how their exposure compares to that of mainstream healthcare professionals. Deliverable Working Conditions in Complementary and Integrative Healthcare Professions Whitley MD, Faydenko J, Madigan D, Finnell JS. J Occup Environ Med. 67(1):27-35. doi: 10.1097/JOM.0000000000003251. PMID: 39746474; PMCID: PMC11796427.

Advancing Patient Safety Culture in the Chiropractic Profession: Remote Adapted Nominal Group Technique to Understand Perspectives, Pitfalls and Priorities Among Global Chiropractic Leaders Photo by FreshSplash/Getty Images With an innovative scientific approach, we used remote adapted nominal group technique (rNGT) to build consensus and understand areas of divergence among an international panel of WFC delegates, designees, and chiropractic leaders about their perspectives, priorities, and potential pitfalls and solutions to growing a patient safety culture in chiropractic. rNGT was conducted through asynchronous individual feedback via REDCap and participation in one group session. rNGT does not require strict consensus decisions for topics that may not allow consensus and is preferred over the more commonly used electronic Delphi consensus process. Each rNGT participant was engaged in one remote group session of idea generation (Step 2) and one, 90-minute nominal group session consisting of idea sharing (Step 3), discussion (Step 4), and voting/ranking (Step 5). Participants reviewed the final consensus document to provide additional feedback as an optional activity.

The Bioethics of Evidence-Informed Practice Image by kentoh/Getty Images Evidence-informed practice and bioethics are both mainstays of complementary and integrative healthcare provider education, yet these topics are rarely taught in connection with one another. This new, free virtual training program integrates bioethics and evidence-informed practice for complementary and integrative healthcare professionals. The program aims to strengthen research literacy among health professionals to enable them to judge research evidence and provide evidence-informed care to their patients, in line with bioethical principles. Deliverable The Bioethics of Evidence-Informed Practice This free virtual training program integrates bioethics and evidence-informed practice for complementary and integrative health care professionals. Ian D. Coulter, Daryl Nault, Steffany Moonaz, Joshua Goldenberg, Heather Zwickey, Eric Hurwitz, Katherine A. Pohlman, Margaret D. Whitley, Michele J. Maiers, Alexander Sundin

Implementation of clinical practice guidelines for the management of chronic low back pain within the VA North Texas Health Care System: A pilot study We studied provider adherence to the VA/DoD Low Back Pain Clinical Practice Guidelines across all provider types within the VA North Texas Health Care System Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department (PM&R) at the Fort Worth VA Clinic. Additionally, we determined to what extent veteran sociodemographic and socioeconomic factors influence provider adherence with VA guidelines.

Design and Develop a web-based clinical decision support tool (app) for back pain Researchers employed a user-centered design methodology, incorporating feedback from active clinicians, in order to design and create a web-based clinical decision support tool tailored for back pain. Deliverables Manuscript currently under review.

RAND Perspectives on Use of Opioid Settlement Funds for Nonpharmacologic Therapies The project team developed and published a RAND Perspective, providing expert insight to policy makers on the timely issue of opioid settlement fund distribution. It argues that portions of the funds should be dedicated to increasing awareness of and access to evidence-based, non-pharmacologic pain interventions. Importantly, it also recommends, where appropriate, research funding to investigate the potential for the use of non-pharmacologic interventions to offset opioid use and as co-treatment for those with opioid use disorder (OUD). Deliverables Alternatives to Opioids: A Missing Piece of the Strategy An effective approach to the opioid crisis requires primary prevention strategies to reduce unnecessary opioid initiation. Opioid settlement funds should be directed toward these strategies by leveraging nonpharmacological pain management. Patricia M. Herman, Michele J. Maiers, Ryan R. Burdick, Bradley D. Stein