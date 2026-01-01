Center Members and Staff

Member Institutions

Currently, the Center is comprised of 18 member institutions. Membership will eventually be open to all accredited institutions in the United States and Canada that train CIH practitioners and have a commitment to research.

Member institutions and their presidents are:

RAND REACH Center Member Institutions The RAND REACH Center has 18 member institutions with 24 locations across the United States and Canada.

The RAND REACH Scholars Program supports emerging researchers who want to strengthen their research skills and expand their professional networks.

Scholars

Center Staff

Directors

CoDirector Ian D. Coulter Senior Health Policy Researcher coulter@rand.org Ian Coulter is codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center, a senior health policy researcher at RAND, professor emeritus at UCLA, and research professor at the Southern California University of Health Sciences. He has more than 40 years of experience conducting both qualitative and quantitative research on complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and integrative medicine (IM) and has published over 200 articles and books. Coulter was successful in securing a gift to create the endowed RAND/Samueli Chair in Integrative Medicine and a gift to establish the original RAND Center for Collaborative Research in Complementary and Integrative Health.

CoDirector Patricia M. Herman Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist pherman@rand.org Patricia Herman is a codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center, a senior behavioral scientist at RAND, and faculty at the RAND School of Public Policy. Her research centers on health economics, innovative care models, and overall quality of life. Herman is an NCCIH-supported methodologist, resource economist, and licensed naturopathic doctor.

CoDirector Michele Maiers Executive Director of Research and Innovation, Northwestern Health Sciences University mmaiers@nwhealth.edu Michele Maiers is codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center. Maiers is also executive director of research and innovation at Northwestern Health Sciences University (NWHSU) supporting the mission of providing evidence-based solutions to the health care community through its research and policy efforts. In her role as co-director of the REACH Center, Maiers will facilitate research activity both within and across participating institutions and develop strategies for advancing the Center.

Codirector Heather Zwickey Vice President of Research and Academic Excellence and Chief Academic Officer at the National University of Natural Medicine hzwickey@nunm.edu Heather Zwickey is codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center. She is recognized internationally as an expert and educator in the fields of integrative medicine, natural therapies, and the immune system. Zwickey has been leading natural medicine research for 20 years and is currently the Vice President of Research and Academic Excellence and Chief Academic Officer at the National University of Natural Medicine.

Staff