Center Members and Staff

Member Institutions

Currently, the Center is comprised of 18 member institutions. Membership will eventually be open to all accredited institutions in the United States and Canada that train CIH practitioners and have a commitment to research.

Member institutions and their presidents are:

Bastyr University

Joe Pizzorno

Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine

Rahim Karim

Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College

David Wickes

Cleveland University - Kansas City

Dr. Carl S. Cleveland III

Colorado Chinese Medicine University

Songtao Zhou

Life University

Dr. Brian McAulay

Notre Dame of Maryland University, School of Integrative Health

Deneb Falabella, Dean

National University of Health Sciences

Joseph P. D. Stiefel

National University of Natural Medicine

Melanie Henriksen

Northeast College of Health Sciences

Mike Mestan

Northwestern Health Sciences University

Deb Bushway

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Dennis Marchiori

Parker University

William Morgan

Southern California University of Health Sciences

John Scaringe

Sonoran University of Health Sciences

Lise Alschuler

Universidad Ana G. Méndez

Jose F. Méndez Méndez

University of Western States

Nathan Long

Virginia University of Integrative Medicine

Lixing Lao

RAND REACH Center Member Institutions

The RAND REACH Center has 18 member institutions with 24 locations across the United States and Canada.

RAND REACH Scholars

The RAND REACH Scholars Program supports emerging researchers who want to strengthen their research skills and expand their professional networks.

Learn More and Explore Current RAND REACH Scholars

Center Staff

Directors

  • Ian Coulter. RAND Photography - Diane Baldwin

    CoDirector

    Ian D. Coulter

    Senior Health Policy Researcher

    coulter@rand.org
    Ian Coulter is codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center, a senior health policy researcher at RAND, professor emeritus at UCLA, and research professor at the Southern California University of Health Sciences. He has more than 40 years of experience conducting both qualitative and quantitative research on complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and integrative medicine (IM) and has published over 200 articles and books. Coulter was successful in securing a gift to create the endowed RAND/Samueli Chair in Integrative Medicine and a gift to establish the original RAND Center for Collaborative Research in Complementary and Integrative Health.
  • Patricia Herman

    CoDirector

    Patricia M. Herman

    Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist

    pherman@rand.org
    Patricia Herman is a codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center, a senior behavioral scientist at RAND, and faculty at the RAND School of Public Policy. Her research centers on health economics, innovative care models, and overall quality of life. Herman is an NCCIH-supported methodologist, resource economist, and licensed naturopathic doctor.
  • Michele Maiers

    CoDirector

    Michele Maiers

    Executive Director of Research and Innovation, Northwestern Health Sciences University

    mmaiers@nwhealth.edu
    Michele Maiers is codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center. Maiers is also executive director of research and innovation at Northwestern Health Sciences University (NWHSU) supporting the mission of providing evidence-based solutions to the health care community through its research and policy efforts. In her role as co-director of the REACH Center, Maiers will facilitate research activity both within and across participating institutions and develop strategies for advancing the Center.
  • Heather Zwickey

    Codirector

    Heather Zwickey

    Vice President of Research and Academic Excellence and Chief Academic Officer at the National University of Natural Medicine

    hzwickey@nunm.edu
    Heather Zwickey is codirector of the RAND Research Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Center. She is recognized internationally as an expert and educator in the fields of integrative medicine, natural therapies, and the immune system. Zwickey has been leading natural medicine research for 20 years and is currently the Vice President of Research and Academic Excellence and Chief Academic Officer at the National University of Natural Medicine.

Staff