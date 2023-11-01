Current Proposal Count Submitted: 50 Awarded: 17 Under Review: 8 Explore Funded Projects

Catch our Center members presenting their work at these upcoming conferences

American Association of Naturopathic Physicians, July 16 - 28, 2026 Expanding Research Capacity in Naturopathic Medicine: Opportunities through REACH Centers – Oral presentation by Heather Zwickey (NUNM)

The Science of Tai Chi & Qigong as Whole Person Health, April 30 - May 1, 2026 Thursday, April 30 – Friday, May 1 Tai Chi & Qigong in lifelong learning: Advancing whole-person health through implementation science – Poster presentation by Joseph Brady (CCMU)

Upcoming Presentations

Invited presentations to RAND Enrichment for Asian American and Pacific Islander Culture and Heritage (EACH) Employee Resource Group, July 1 2026 (Attendance restricted to RAND employees) From tradition to translation: tai chi, whole person health, and the science of healthy aging – Joseph Brady (CCMU)

– Joseph Brady (CCMU) Qigong for neurodegenerative conditions: experiences with tai chi/qigong among people with multiple sclerosis – Lita Buttolph (NUNM)

The Samueli Institute/RAND Paved the way for the REACH Center

In 2008, RAND received a gift from the Samueli Institute, that created a permanently endowed fund for excellence to support independent policy research regarding integrative medicine and complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). The Samueli Institute Fund for Policy Studies in Integrative Medicine supported RAND's capacity to deliver empirical research that could shape the health care system by identifying and evaluating CAM and integrative medicine programs and policies and their contribution to health and healing. This allowed RAND to join the growing move towards Integrative Medicine/Integrative Health that was to lead to NCCAM changing their name to NCCIH (2014) in recognition of this changing focus.

The $2 million gift from the Samueli Institute was matched with $1 million from RAND's Long-Term Investment Fund under the terms of a challenge grant offered by RAND trustees.

The Samueli Institute, through a steering committee, advises RAND Health regarding the pursuit of a joint research agenda. In the early years of the fund, the income supported a distinguished Chair at RAND held by Dr. Coulter. In later years, income from the fund has been used to support the growth and development of RAND's research in integrative medicine and CAM. This work provided the basis by which RAND was able to secure the initial funding in 2020 for the original “RAND Center for Collaborative Research in Complementary and Integrative Health” which in turn has led to the funding in August of 2023 of the RAND REACH Center by NCCIH.

Collective Voice

The field of complementary and integrative health (CIH) is broad and this community has many voices. In addition to supporting collective research, the RAND REACH Center provides the opportunity for a collective voice in response to policy issues related to the field. Here are some of the comments submitted by the Center on behalf of our members:

In early March 2023, the Center responded to a request for input on the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute’s draft report: Stakeholder Views on Components of "Patient-Centered Value" in Health and Health Care.

In March 2021 the Center provided comments on NCCIH’s DRAFT 2021-2025 National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Strategic Plan. We were pleased with the extent to which NCCIH had incorporated points made in our previous comments.

In July 2020 the Center provided comments to National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) on their 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

Past Presentations

International Congress on Integrative Medicine & Health (ICIMH), April 20-23, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 19:00 - 19:45 – Gentle Yoga for Joint Health – Wellness activity presentation by Steffany Moonaz (SCU) Tuesday, April 21, 2026 11:30 - 11:45 - Building Research Culture and Infrastructure at Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) Institutions: Measuring What Matters - Oral presentation by Heather Zwickey (NUNM), Paul Amieux (Bastyr), Josh Goldenberg (NUNM)

11:45 - 12:00 - Acupuncture vs. Pharmacotherapy for Chronic Low Back Pain: Comparative Risk of Adverse Events among Medicare Beneficiaries – Platform presentation by James Whedon (SCU)

12:00 - 12:15 - RAND REACH Scholars Program: Revolutionizing Research Education for Complementary and Integrative Health Professionals – Oral presentation by Heather Zwickey (NUNM) and Michele Maiers (NWHSU)

14:15 - 15:15 - REach Across Complementary and Integrative Health Institutions (REACH) Virtual Resource Centers Program: Reinvesting in CIH Research to Revolutionize Health Care – Panel with Lanay Mudd (NCCIH), Michael Schneider (University of Pittsburgh), Ryan Bradley (UCSD), Patricia Herman (RAND), Michele Maiers (NWHSU)

17:30 - 19:00 - A Qualitative Exploration of Faith-Based Support for Healing Moral Injury in Military Veterans: “You’re Human, and We’re Human, and You’re Not Alone” – Poster presentation by Margaret Whitley (RAND), Kathryn Derose (UMass Amherst; RAND), Julia Vidal Verástegui (RAND), Eunice Wong (RAND)

17:30 - 19:00 - Seeding the Next Generation of CIH Research: the RAND REACH Pilot Grant Program – Poster presentation by Michele Maiers (NWHSU), Patricia Herman (RAND), Heather Zwickey (NUNM), Ian Coulter (RAND) Wednesday, April 22, 2026 11:30 - 11:45 – Mediators of the Effect of Chiropractic Care on 52-week Outcomes for Active-duty US Military Members with Low Back Pain in a Pragmatic Clinical Trial: A Secondary Data Analysis – Zacariah Shannon (Palmer), Cynthia Long (Palmer), Robert Vining (Palmer), Joan Walter (Samueli Foundation), Ian Coulter (RAND), Christine Goertz (Duke)

15:15 - 16:15 – Measuring the Economic Impacts That Matter – Workshop by Patricia Herman (RAND)

17:30 – 19:00 – Evidence-Informed Practice as a Bioethical Imperative: a Novel Training Program for Complementary and Integrative Healthcare Providers – Poster presentation by Margaret Whitley (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), Daryl Nault (NDMU), Kieran Cooley (CCNM), Katie Pohlman (Parker)

19:00 – 19:45 – Trauma-Informed Yoga Nidra – Wellness activity presentation by Steffany Moonaz (SCU) Thursday April 23, 2026 11:00 - 12:00 - Optimizing Chiropractic Care to Meet the Needs of Veterans with Chronic Low Back Pain – Cynthia Long (Palmer), Christine Goertz (Duke), Anthony Lisi (Yale, VA), Stacie Salsbury (Palmer)

15:15 - 16:15 - Mentorship Across the Arc of Grant Development: Experiences from the RAND REACH Center – Platform presentation by Michele Maiers (NWHSU), Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), Jim Whedon (SCU), Heather Zwickey (NUNM) Additional posters accepted at ICIMH; check the program for poster viewing and reception times during the conference Determinants of Qigong, Tai Chi, and Yoga Use for Health Conditions: A Systematic Review – Ryan Wexler (NUNM), Chris Joyce (Massachusetts General Hospital), Cora Pereira (Boston University), Emily Hurstak (Boston University), Jacob Halpern (Massachusetts General Hospital), Grace Naylor (Massachusetts General Hospital), Lance Laird (Boston University), Helen Lavretsky (UCLA), Chenchen Wang (Tufts Medical Center), Rob Saper (Cleveland Clinic), Karen Alcorn (Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences), Brian Mittman (Kaiser Permanente Southern California), Eric Roseen (Boston University)

How Do Differing Definitions of “Acupuncturist” Result in Variation by State in Licensing and Counts of Acupuncturists? – Barbara Gibson (SCU), S. Prasad Vinjamury (SCU), Louis A. Kazal, Jr (Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic), James Whedon (SCU)

Checklist Development of Whole Health Practices by Complementary and Integrative Healthcare Providers within Federally Funded Community Health Clinics – Andrea Albertson (NWHSU), Jocelyn Faydenko (NUHS), Maya Roth (BU), Chris Hanson (NWHSU), Ian Coulter (RAND)

Geographic Variation in Utilization of Acupuncture among Medicare Part B Beneficiaries – James Whedon (SCU)

GA Survey of Chiropractic Trainees and Program Directors: Insights into Postdoctoral Training in Clinical Research and Health Policy – Maranda Kleppe (Palmer), Wren Burton (Harvard), Victoria Bensel (Yale), Macy Randolph (Harvard), Robert Vining (Palmer)

A Survey of U.S. Chiropractors Assessing the Importance and Feasibility of Quality Measures for Chiropractic Care: Exploring Differences Across Healthcare Settings – Maranda Kleppe, Jacob McCarey, Sujatha Kedilaya, Robert Vining (all Palmer)

Establishing Priorities to Advance Patient Safety Culture in the Chiropractic Profession: A Mixed Methods Study with Global Chiropractic Leaders – Stacie Salsbury (Palmer), Kent Stuber (Parker), Maranda Kleppe (Palmer), Sidney Rubinstein (Vrije Universiteit, Richard Brown (Independent Consultant), Katherine Pohlman (Independent Consultant)

Orienting a Whole Health University: Preliminary Findings from SCU's Whole Health Employee Training – Steffany Moonaz (SCU), Leah Grout (SCU), Barbara Gibson (SCU), Melissa Nagare (SCU)

Ayurveda and Whole Health: Bridging Traditional Wisdom and Modern Well-Being – Anupama Kizhakkeveettil (SCU)

A Whole-Person Ayurvedic Approach to Osteoarthritis: Integrating Evidence and Tradition – Anupama Kizhakkeveettil (SCU)

IM4US 15th Annual Conference at UC Irvine, August 14th-16th, 2025 Presentations Health Equity Checklist for Research , Nipher Malika, Ph.D., M.P.H. (RAND), Salsbury S (Palmer), Coulter I (RAND), Cooley K (CCNM), Chesney M (RAND), Prenguber M (UWS), Tippens K (King County Public Health), Maiers M (Northwestern)

, Nipher Malika, Ph.D., M.P.H. (RAND), Salsbury S (Palmer), Coulter I (RAND), Cooley K (CCNM), Chesney M (RAND), Prenguber M (UWS), Tippens K (King County Public Health), Maiers M (Northwestern) Yoga Practice in the Management of Arthritis and Chronic Pain Conditions , Steffany Moonaz, Ph.D., C-IAYT (SCUHS)

, Steffany Moonaz, Ph.D., C-IAYT (SCUHS) Acupuncture: A Powerful Option for Underserved Populations , Claire Cassidy, Ph.D., L.Ac., NCCAOM; Lisa Conboy, M.A., M.S., Sc.D. (MUIH)

, Claire Cassidy, Ph.D., L.Ac., NCCAOM; Lisa Conboy, M.A., M.S., Sc.D. (MUIH) Establishing a Virtual, Collaborative Center to Advance Research at CIH Training Institutions: Lessons Learned to Date, Margaret Whitley, Ph.D., M.P.H. (RAND), Keyes T (RAND), Herman P (RAND), Bradley R (UCSD), Coulter ID (RAND), Maiers M (Northwestern) Posters Acupuncture for Our Veterans in the Community, Lisa Conboy, M.A., M.S., Sc.D. (MUIH)

2025 American Association of Naturopathic Physicians (AANP) Convention, July 10-12, 2025, Palm Springs Strengthening Naturopathic Institutional Capacity for Research: The RAND REACH Center – oral presentation by Ryan Bradley (UCSD), Monique Aucoin (CCNM), Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), Carlo Calabrese (NUNM), Maya Roth (Bastyr), Ian D Coulter (RAND), Patricia M Herman (RAND).

– oral presentation by Ryan Bradley (UCSD), Monique Aucoin (CCNM), Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), Carlo Calabrese (NUNM), Maya Roth (Bastyr), Ian D Coulter (RAND), Patricia M Herman (RAND). RAND REACH Center Checklist to Promote Health Equity in Research – poster by Malika, N. (RAND), Salsbury, S. (Palmer), Coulter, I. (RAND), Cooley, K. (CCNM), Chesney, M. (UCSF), Prenguber, M. (UWS), Tippens, K. (King County Public Health), & Maiers, M. (Northwestern).

18th World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) Biennial Congress, May 7-10, 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark RAND REACH Center Checklist to Promote Health Equity in Research – Poster Presentation by Malika, N. (RAND), Salsbury, S. (Palmer), Coulter, I. (RAND), Cooley, K. (CCNM), Chesney, M. (RAND), Prenguber, M. (UWS), Tippens, K. (King County Public Health), & Maiers, M. (Northwestern).

Society for Acupuncture Research Conference, April 3-6, 2025, Newport Beach The RAND REACH Center will be sponsoring a table at this conference. Come and visit us in the exhibit area during the conference. April 5th, 9:15 - 10:45 a.m. - Acupuncture for Chronic Low Back Pain: Research, Advocacy and Policy Questions – Oral presentation by Sivarama Prasad Vinjamury MD (Ayu), DACM, MPH (SCUHS); Louis A. Kazal, Jr. (Dartmouth), MD; James M. Whedon, DC, MS (SCUHS); Tuesday Wasserman DACM, LAc. (Pacific College).

International Congress on Integrative Medicine and Health, March 5-7, 2025 Presentations March 4, 2025 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. - Transforming Health Care through Integrative Health Research and Policy Advocacy – Pre-Congress Workshop by Christine Kaiser (University Hospitals Connor Whole Health), Robb Russell (SCUHS), Leslie Mendoza Temple (Endeavor Health), and David Vincent (University Hospitals). March 5, 2025 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. - Building Capacity for Evidence Synthesis among Complementary and Integrative Medicine Learners: Neurotrauma Evidence Synthesis Training (NEST) Program – Oral presentation by Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), Monique Aucoin (CCNM), Heather Zwickey (NUNM), Richard D Batson (Neurevolution Medicine, PLLC).

– Oral presentation by Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), Monique Aucoin (CCNM), Heather Zwickey (NUNM), Richard D Batson (Neurevolution Medicine, PLLC). 11:15 a.m. - Adapting a yoga protocol for comorbid chronic low back pain and opioid use disorder – Oral presentation by Steffany Moonaz (SCU). Authors include Joanna Starrels (Einstein), Mary Hribar (Einstein), Megan Ghiroli (Einstein), and Shadi Nahvi (Einstein).

– Oral presentation by Steffany Moonaz (SCU). Authors include Joanna Starrels (Einstein), Mary Hribar (Einstein), Megan Ghiroli (Einstein), and Shadi Nahvi (Einstein). 11:15 a.m. - Culturally and regionally relevant physical activity for public health promotion: Definitions and evidence synthesis – Oral presentation by Tetine Sentell (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa). Authors include Mele Look (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Alban Yili (Tirana University of Medicine), Catherine Pirkle (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Dan Heil (Montana State University), Simone Schmid (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), and Leah Grout (SCUHS).

– Oral presentation by Tetine Sentell (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa). Authors include Mele Look (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Alban Yili (Tirana University of Medicine), Catherine Pirkle (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Dan Heil (Montana State University), Simone Schmid (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), and Leah Grout (SCUHS). 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ayahuasca Observational Pilot Study: Effects on Depression, Connectedness, Epigenetics and Microbiome – Oral presentation by Payton Follestad (NUNM), Patricia Filbin (NUNM), Atara Jaffe (NUNM), Austin Perlmutter (Helfgott), Heather Zwickey (NUNM).

– Oral presentation by Payton Follestad (NUNM), Patricia Filbin (NUNM), Atara Jaffe (NUNM), Austin Perlmutter (Helfgott), Heather Zwickey (NUNM). 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Determining the Economic Impacts of Advancing Whole Health – Experiential workshop by Patricia M Herman (RAND) and Brian Anderson (Palmer). March 6, 2025 10:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Determinants of the Implementation of Whole Person Pain Care in the Veterans Health Administration – Oral presentation by John Finnell (Bastyr, VHA), April Casselman (VHA).

– Oral presentation by John Finnell (Bastyr, VHA), April Casselman (VHA). 10:45 a.m. - Working Conditions in Complementary and Integrative Healthcare Occupations – Oral presentation by Jocelyn Faydenko (National University of Health Sciences). Authors include Margaret Whitley (RAND), John Finnell (Bastyr), and Dana Madigan (National University of Health Sciences). March 7, 2025 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. - Prevalence and Determinants of Complementary and Integrative Health Approaches: A Cross-Sectional Study Using the All of Us Research Program – Oral presentation by Brian Anderson (Palmer), Ryan Bradley (UCSD), James M Whedon (SCUHS), Patricia M Herman (RAND).

– Oral presentation by Brian Anderson (Palmer), Ryan Bradley (UCSD), James M Whedon (SCUHS), Patricia M Herman (RAND). 11:00 - 12:00 p.m. - Leaders and Learners: Research Training and Capacity Building at CIH Institutions through the RAND REACH Center , Panel presentation by Jenny Baumgartner (NCCIH), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Michele Maiers (Northwestern), Ryan Bradley (UCSD), Monique Aucoin (CCNM), Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), and Steffany Moonaz (SCUHS).

, Panel presentation by Jenny Baumgartner (NCCIH), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Michele Maiers (Northwestern), Ryan Bradley (UCSD), Monique Aucoin (CCNM), Joshua Goldenberg (NUNM), and Steffany Moonaz (SCUHS). 2:00 p.m. - Differences in network-based functional connectivity electroencephalography patterns following application of force-based or simulated chiropractic care – Oral presentation by Stephanie Sullivan (Life University). Authors include Margaret Sliwka, Tyson Perez, Emily Drake, and Ron Hosek (Life University).

– Oral presentation by Stephanie Sullivan (Life University). Authors include Margaret Sliwka, Tyson Perez, Emily Drake, and Ron Hosek (Life University). 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. - Culturally and Regionally Relevant Physical Activity for Public Health Promotion: Definitions and Evidence Synthesis – Tetine Sentell (University of Hawaii), Mele Look (University of Hawaii), Alban Ylli (Institute of Public Health, Albania), Catherine Pirkle (University of Hawaii), Dan Heil (Montana State), Simone Schmid (University of Hawaii), Leah Grout (SCUHS).

– Tetine Sentell (University of Hawaii), Mele Look (University of Hawaii), Alban Ylli (Institute of Public Health, Albania), Catherine Pirkle (University of Hawaii), Dan Heil (Montana State), Simone Schmid (University of Hawaii), Leah Grout (SCUHS). 3:15 - 4:15 p.m. - Longer-Term Chiropractic Care Outcomes for US Active-Duty Military Personnel with Low Back Pain: Secondary Analysis of a Pragmatic Clinical Trial – Oral presentation by Zacariah Shannon (Palmer), Cynthia Long (Palmer), Robert Vining (Palmer), Jacob McCarey (Palmer), Christine Goertz (Duke).

– Oral presentation by Zacariah Shannon (Palmer), Cynthia Long (Palmer), Robert Vining (Palmer), Jacob McCarey (Palmer), Christine Goertz (Duke). Implementation of a primary spine practitioner model in academic health systems: a qualitative study of clinician and administrator perceptions – Platform presentation by Logan Benjamin (Dartmouth). Authors include Salsbury S. (Palmer), Goode A. (Duke), Lurie J. (Dartmouth), and Goertz C. (Duke). Posters Checklist to Promoting Health Equity in Research by the RAND REACH Center – Poster presentation by Michele Maiers (Northwestern). Authors include Malika, N. (RAND), Salsbury, S. (Palmer), Coulter, I. (RAND), Cooley, K. (Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine), Chesney, M., Prenguber, M. (University of Western States), and Tippens, K.

– Poster presentation by Michele Maiers (Northwestern). Authors include Malika, N. (RAND), Salsbury, S. (Palmer), Coulter, I. (RAND), Cooley, K. (Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine), Chesney, M., Prenguber, M. (University of Western States), and Tippens, K. Spinal Manipulative Therapy vs. Primary Care: Risk of Adverse Outcomes in Older Adults with Neck Pain – Poster presentation by James Whedon (Southern California University of Health Sciences).

– Poster presentation by James Whedon (Southern California University of Health Sciences). Using Active Surveillance to Track Adverse Events in Three Chiropractic Settings: An Evaluation of Implementation Through the RE-AIM Framework – Poster presentation by Katherine A Pohlman and Kent Stuber (Parker University).

– Poster presentation by Katherine A Pohlman and Kent Stuber (Parker University). Association of high-impact chronic pain with mental health co-morbidities in U.S. veterans with chronic low back pain: Baseline data from VERDICT - Poster presentation by Long CR (Palmer), Minkalis A (Palmer), McCarey J (Palmer), Vining R (Palmer), Salsbury SA (Palmer), Lisi AJ (Yale), Shannon ZK (Palmer), Wallace R (UIowa), and Goertz AM (Duke).

- Poster presentation by Long CR (Palmer), Minkalis A (Palmer), McCarey J (Palmer), Vining R (Palmer), Salsbury SA (Palmer), Lisi AJ (Yale), Shannon ZK (Palmer), Wallace R (UIowa), and Goertz AM (Duke). The Impact of Meditation on Instantaneous Respiration Rate and Amplitude: A Secondary Data Analysis – Poster presentation by Ryan S. Wexler (National University of Natural Medicine), Dan Klee (Oregon Health and Science University), and Barry Oken (Oregon Health and Science University).

– Poster presentation by Ryan S. Wexler (National University of Natural Medicine), Dan Klee (Oregon Health and Science University), and Barry Oken (Oregon Health and Science University). Climate change threatens participation in culturally and regionally relevant physical activity with health, wellbeing, and equity consequences - Poster presentation by Leah Grout (Southern California University of Health Sciences). Authors include Catherine Pirkle (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Simone Schmid (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Esme Yokooji (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Hee Jae Lee, and Tetine Sentell (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa).

- Poster presentation by Leah Grout (Southern California University of Health Sciences). Authors include Catherine Pirkle (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Simone Schmid (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Esme Yokooji (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa), Hee Jae Lee, and Tetine Sentell (University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa). Geographic variability in initial provider consultations for new neck pain among Medicare beneficiaries, 2021 - Poster presentation by Alexis Hannah (Palmer). Authors include Leah Grout (SCUHS), Brian Anderson (Palmer), James Whedon (SCUHS).

- Poster presentation by Alexis Hannah (Palmer). Authors include Leah Grout (SCUHS), Brian Anderson (Palmer), James Whedon (SCUHS). A Delphi Panel Consensus Study Validating the Appropriateness, Clarity, and Relevance of a Preliminary Set of Quality Measures for Chiropractic Care - Poster presentation by Robert Vining (Palmer), Elissa Twist, Amy Minkalis, Maranda Kleppe (Palmer), and Sujatha Kedilaya.

- Poster presentation by Robert Vining (Palmer), Elissa Twist, Amy Minkalis, Maranda Kleppe (Palmer), and Sujatha Kedilaya. The effectiveness of chiropractic applied clinical neuroscience care on self-reported depression and cognition for medication-resistant depression: pilot study - Poster presentation by Stephanie Sullivan (Life University). Authors include Michael Longyear (Private Practice), Dominic Fetterly (Life University), Emily Drake (Life University), Mitchell Ferguson (Life University), and Dylan Saulsbery (Private practice).

- Poster presentation by Stephanie Sullivan (Life University). Authors include Michael Longyear (Private Practice), Dominic Fetterly (Life University), Emily Drake (Life University), Mitchell Ferguson (Life University), and Dylan Saulsbery (Private practice). HRV Biofeedback Reduces Symptoms of Anxiety, Depression, and Dysfunctional Breathing: A Case Series - Poster presentation by Maya Roth (Bastyr).

- Poster presentation by Maya Roth (Bastyr). Dietary Counselling Plus Omega-3 Supplementation in the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder: Qualitative Analysis of the EASe-GAD Trial - Poster by Monique Aucoin (Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine), Laura LaChance, Inge van der Wurff, Sean Miller, Umadevi Naidoo, Andrew Jenkins, Kieran Cooley (Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine).

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) hosted a half-day symposium, "Exploring the Impact of Whole Person Health," to celebrate the Center’s 25th anniversary on Monday, December 2, 2024. The event featured a Stephen E. Straus Distinguished Lecture in the Science of Complementary Therapies by Patricia M. Herman, N.D., Ph.D., titled “The Economic Impact of Whole Person Health.”

presentation

Presentations

Innovation in Research Training and Capacity Building at CIH Institutions: The RAND REACH Center , panel presentation by Lanay Mudd (NCCIH), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ryan Bradley (NUNM), Jim Whedon (SCUHS), Paul Amieux (Bastyr), Brian Anderson (Palmer)

, panel presentation by Lanay Mudd (NCCIH), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ryan Bradley (NUNM), Jim Whedon (SCUHS), Paul Amieux (Bastyr), Brian Anderson (Palmer) Alternatives to Opioids: Using Settlement Funds To Increase Access to Nonpharmacological Therapies – Oral presentation by Michele Maiers (Northwestern) with Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ryan R. Burdick, Bradley D. Stein (RAND)

– Oral presentation by Michele Maiers (Northwestern) with Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ryan R. Burdick, Bradley D. Stein (RAND) Developing Preliminary Quality Indicators for Chiropractic Care: A Scoping Review – Oral presentation by Vining R (Palmer), Smith J (Palmer), Anderson B (Palmer), Almquist Z (Palmer), Wong D (Palmer)

– Oral presentation by Vining R (Palmer), Smith J (Palmer), Anderson B (Palmer), Almquist Z (Palmer), Wong D (Palmer) Dietary Counselling Plus Omega-3 Supplementation in the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder: the EASe-GAD Trial – Oral presentation by Monique Aucoin (CCNM; University of Guelph) with Laura LaChance (CCNM; McGill), Inge van der Wurff (Open University of the Netherlands), Sean Miller (Peer Connections Manitoba), Umadevi Naidoo (MGH; Harvard Medical School), Andrew Jenkins (Lipid Analytical Laboratory), Kieran Cooley (CCNM, Southern Cross University, University of Technology Sydney, University of Toronto)

– Oral presentation by Monique Aucoin (CCNM; University of Guelph) with Laura LaChance (CCNM; McGill), Inge van der Wurff (Open University of the Netherlands), Sean Miller (Peer Connections Manitoba), Umadevi Naidoo (MGH; Harvard Medical School), Andrew Jenkins (Lipid Analytical Laboratory), Kieran Cooley (CCNM, Southern Cross University, University of Technology Sydney, University of Toronto) Racial and Ethnic Representation Among Complementary and Integrative Health Graduates – Oral presentation by Margaret D Whitley (RAND) with Nipher Malika (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern), Emma Bianculli (RAND)

– Oral presentation by Margaret D Whitley (RAND) with Nipher Malika (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern), Emma Bianculli (RAND) Whole-Health Factors as Mechanisms of Chiropractic Care for Low Back Pain in US Active-duty Military – Oral presentation by Shannon ZK (Palmer), Long CR (Palmer), Chrischilles EA (University of Iowa), Goertz CM (DCRI), Wallace RB (University of Iowa), Casteel C (University of Iowa), Carnahan RM (University of Iowa)

Workshops

'First, Do No Harm' - Putting Words into Action for Integrative Medicine and Health – Workshop by Pohlman KA (Parker), Coleman B (Yale), Moore M (Palmer), Funabashi M (CMCC)

Posters

Affecting Whole-person Health of U.S. Military Members Through Effects of Chiropractic Care on Low Back Pain: A Mediation Analysis – Poster by Shannon ZK (Palmer), Long C (Palmer), Chrischilles EA (University of Iowa), Goertz CM (DCRI), Wallace RB (University of Iowa), Casteel C (University of Iowa), Carnahan RM (University of Iowa)

– Poster by Shannon ZK (Palmer), Long C (Palmer), Chrischilles EA (University of Iowa), Goertz CM (DCRI), Wallace RB (University of Iowa), Casteel C (University of Iowa), Carnahan RM (University of Iowa) CIH Providers and the Public Health Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic – Poster by Margaret D. Whitley (RAND), Patricia Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Raheleh Khorsan (SCU)

– Poster by Margaret D. Whitley (RAND), Patricia Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Raheleh Khorsan (SCU) Descriptive Characteristics of Medicare Beneficiaries Utilizing Spinal Manipulative Therapy vs. Prescription Drug Therapy For Neck Pain – Poster by Anderson B (Palmer), Hannah A (Palmer)

– Poster by Anderson B (Palmer), Hannah A (Palmer) Development of a Web-Based Diagnostic and Clinical Management Support Tool for Low Back Pain - Poster by Robert Vining (Palmer), Robert Rudin (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND)

- Poster by Robert Vining (Palmer), Robert Rudin (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND) Gait Health in Individuals With Chronic Non-Specific Neck Pain – Poster by Burton W (Osher Center for Integrative Health, Harvard Medical School), Kowalski M (CMCC), Long C (Palmer), Vining R (Palmer), Hausdorff JM (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center/ Rush University Medical Center), Manor B, Rist P, Wayne P

– Poster by Burton W (Osher Center for Integrative Health, Harvard Medical School), Kowalski M (CMCC), Long C (Palmer), Vining R (Palmer), Hausdorff JM (Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center/ Rush University Medical Center), Manor B, Rist P, Wayne P The Role of CIH Schools in Serving Underserved Communities - Poster by Nipher Malika (RAND) with Margaret Whitley (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern) Rhianna Rogers (RAND)

- Poster by Nipher Malika (RAND) with Margaret Whitley (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern) Rhianna Rogers (RAND) Whole Health Research: Perspectives From CIH Educational Institutions - Poster by Michele Maiers (Northwestern) with Members of the REACH Research Advisory Board

Association of Chiropractic Colleges Research Agenda Conference (ACCRAC), March 21-23, 2024

Presentations

Faculty Overload – Oral presentation by Carbonelli K (Parker), Harati M (Parker), Hollandsworth D (Parker), Malaya C (Parker)

– Oral presentation by Carbonelli K (Parker), Harati M (Parker), Hollandsworth D (Parker), Malaya C (Parker) Racial and Ethnic Representation Among Complementary and Integrative Health Graduates – Oral presentation by Margaret D Whitley (RAND) with Nipher Malika (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern), Emma Bianculli (RAND)

– Oral presentation by Margaret D Whitley (RAND) with Nipher Malika (RAND), Patricia M. Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern), Emma Bianculli (RAND) Women's Health and Chiropractic: Educational Audit and Development of Core Competencies – Oral presentation by Weis CA (CMCC), Brousseau D (Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières), Doucet C (Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières), Bergstrom C (Umea University), Drake-Land B (University of Toronto), Kopansky-Giles D (CMCC), Gurule N, Wuytack F (Trinity College Dublin), Pohlman KA (Parker)

Posters

The role of complementary and integrative health schools in serving underserved communities, Poster presented by Nipher Malika (RAND) with Margaret Whitley (RAND), Patricia Herman (RAND), Ian Coulter (RAND), Margaret Chesney (UCSF), Michele Maiers (Northwestern) Rhianna Rogers (RAND)

American Chiropractic Association, January 2024