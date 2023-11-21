A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.

This presentation shows the official launch of the RAND REACH Center by its staff and the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). The center was created to help fill the need for rigorous research in complementary and integrative health (CIH). It leverages RAND’s research infrastructure and a virtual platform to help build CIH research capacity and promote collaboration across institutions that graduate licensed CIH practitioners.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Presentation series. RAND presentations may include briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and a multimedia presentation on a topic or RAND capability. All RAND presentations represent RAND's commitment to quality and objectivity.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.