Getting To Outcomes™
A proven method for improving behavioral health programs
Since 2004, hundreds of school districts, community nonprofit organizations, and the U.S. military services have used Getting To Outcomes to improve their programs and staff capabilities.Start Now
Proven method Evidence-based, data-driven, scientifically proven, and adaptable to many needs
Getting to Outcomes is a 10-step program for implementing, evaluating, and continuously improving prevention programs. GTO can be used to address drug abuse, sexual assault and harassment, teen pregnancy, underage drinking, and more. The GTO method can be adapted for virtually any topic, prevention effort, or organization—including yours.
- Proven impact
- Nearly 20 years of research show how GTO can make an impact. GTO is one of the only methods of its kind that has been scientifically proven to improve prevention programs.
- Fits many needs
- GTO has been applied in numerous settings, from reducing underage drinking to preventing teen pregnancy.
- In-depth resources
- GTO provides manuals, worksheets, and other tools as well as face-to-face training and technical assistance.
Designed to Help We help organizations achieve measurable results
Our goal is simple: to help you run good behavioral health programs of any type, run them well, and achieve outcomes that really help people.
GTO in action
- Reduced substance misuse in Tennessee and Missouri.
- Improved contraception knowledge, attitudes, and intentions in Boys and Girls Clubs in Georgia and Alabama.
- Helped US Air Force installations worldwide improve the quality of their prevention plans.
A few organizations that have used GTO
Testimonials
Ready to get started?
Find a GTO manual to fit your needs or contact our team for custom needs, training, or assistance.