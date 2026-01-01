Getting To Outcomes™

A proven method for improving behavioral health programs Since 2004, hundreds of school districts, community nonprofit organizations, and the U.S. military services have used Getting To Outcomes to improve their programs and staff capabilities. Start Now

Proven method Evidence-based, data-driven, scientifically proven, and adaptable to many needs

Getting to Outcomes is a 10-step program for implementing, evaluating, and continuously improving prevention programs. GTO can be used to address drug abuse, sexual assault and harassment, teen pregnancy, underage drinking, and more. The GTO method can be adapted for virtually any topic, prevention effort, or organization—including yours.

Designed to Help We help organizations achieve measurable results

Our goal is simple: to help you run good behavioral health programs of any type, run them well, and achieve outcomes that really help people.

GTO in action

Reduced substance misuse in Tennessee and Missouri.

in Tennessee and Missouri. Improved contraception knowledge, attitudes, and intentions in Boys and Girls Clubs in Georgia and Alabama.

in Boys and Girls Clubs in Georgia and Alabama. Helped US Air Force installations worldwide improve the quality of their prevention plans.

A few organizations that have used GTO













Testimonials

[ GTO is] a fabulous cookbook for someone who's never done [outcomes evaluation] before. Director, Nashville Prevention Partnership

[Before GTO ] there was nothing that really got off the ground in terms of prevention. With the GTO project, we could go step by step in determining whether or not something was actually effective. Department of Defense

Ready to get started?