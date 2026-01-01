Learn and Use Getting To Outcomes™
Our researchers have created guides, manuals, worksheets, and videos that can help you identify what type of off-the-shelf evidence-based program could advance your efforts, how to adapt programs to your specific needs, and what metrics can be collected to evaluate where your programs are achieving goals and where they can improve.
Here you can find resources to help you and your organization get up and running with Getting To Outcomes.
Get Started
Learn the 10 steps of Getting To Outcomes.
Explore Getting To Outcomes in more detail.
NEW - Use eGTO, the online interactive tool. Built for veteran service organizations, this tool helps implement GTO and can be used by anyone.
Apply Getting To Outcomes to Your Domain
View guides to implementing Getting To Outcomes in different settings.
- Community emergency preparedness
- Continuous quality improvement in service organizations
- Countering violent extremism
- Drug prevention / Prevencion de drogas en español / الوقاية من المخدرات باللغة العربية
- Home visiting
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- Brief handbook to community action planning
- Guidance for Air National Guard Community Action Teams
- Video series on building Community Action Plans, enhancing resilience, and preventing violence
- Guide to planning, sustaining, and improving Community Action Plans
- Veterans experiencing homelessness
- Veteran Service Organizations
Don't see your domain here or unsure of how to apply Getting To Outcomes in your setting? Contact us!
The trademarks "Getting To Outcomes" and "GTO" are jointly owned by RAND and the University of South Carolina.