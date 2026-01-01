Learn and Use Getting To Outcomes™

Our researchers have created guides, manuals, worksheets, and videos that can help you identify what type of off-the-shelf evidence-based program could advance your efforts, how to adapt programs to your specific needs, and what metrics can be collected to evaluate where your programs are achieving goals and where they can improve.

Here you can find resources to help you and your organization get up and running with Getting To Outcomes.

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Learn the 10 steps of Getting To Outcomes.

Explore Getting To Outcomes in more detail.

NEW - Use eGTO, the online interactive tool. Built for veteran service organizations, this tool helps implement GTO and can be used by anyone.

Apply Getting To Outcomes to Your Domain

View guides to implementing Getting To Outcomes in different settings.

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The trademarks "Getting To Outcomes" and "GTO" are jointly owned by RAND and the University of South Carolina.