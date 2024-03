Public perceptions of emerging technologies, such as fifth-generation (5G) communication and Artificial Intelligence (AI), can significantly affect their uptake and adoption. Public perception of government use of technology is important for several reasons, such as to establish trust in and legitimacy of the government, to facilitate necessary funding and legislative support from Congress, and to foster collaboration with technology companies and operational partners.

Integrating emerging technologies into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mission could increase the safety, efficiency, and effectiveness of efforts to support DHS’s responsibilities to safeguard critical infrastructure and conduct missions across the homeland security enterprise. However, these potential benefits could be delayed or prevented if there are significant public concerns about the use of particular tools.

Using a combination of literature review, social network and lexical analysis, reviews of existing data and studies in the commercial space, interviews, focus groups, workshops, and expert panel interviews, researchers examined perceptions of 5G and AI technologies across various segments of the U.S. population.