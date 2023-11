Priority Criminal Justice Needs Initiative

Photo by Mark Oleksiy/Fotolia

On behalf of the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), the RAND Corporation in partnership with the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), RTI International, and the University of Denver is carrying out a research effort to assess and prioritize technology and policy needs across the criminal justice community. This effort is a component of the Criminal Justice Requirements and Resources Consortium, which also supports and enables the success of the Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) scholars and agencies.

