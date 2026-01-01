Infrastructure

The United States faces mounting challenges in maintaining and modernizing the infrastructure that supports daily life, economic prosperity, and national resilience. Growing and shifting demand, complex regulations, rapid technological change, and an increasingly volatile risk landscape have left many systems outdated and ill-prepared for the 21st century.

RAND helps policymakers, industry leaders, and communities confront these challenges with confidence. Our work provides the information, analysis, and tools needed to make smart decisions and investments in housing, energy, and water systems—even under uncertain conditions.

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