Navigating Energy Transitions

The problem: The energy sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation. New technologies are unlocking both new and underutilized energy sources. Meanwhile, demand continues to grow for access to secure, reliable, affordable, and sustainable power. Shifting policy priorities and financial incentives make it crucial for large and long-term energy investments to plan for the right mix of energy production and consumption.

Navigating complexity: RAND specializes in helping decisionmakers navigate this complex landscape. We identify practical policy options that consider implications on resource use, climate outcomes, and employment needs, and other factors. We do this by identifying the optimal combination of energy sources that are cost-effective, reliable, and secure.

RAND delivers insights that support informed and effective energy investments: