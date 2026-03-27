Revamping Outdated Water Systems

The problem: Outdated sewer and stormwater systems that can’t handle today’s population and rainfall demands. The result is more frequent overflows that damage houses, businesses, and infrastructure. Older combined systems can also dump untreated human and industrial waste, along with other pollutants into local water systems. Overflows increase the risk of waterborne diseases and mold-related health issues, harm local water quality, interrupt commerce, and cause expensive damages.

Actionable recommendations: RAND offers a unique combination of expertise in water policy, climate projections, risk management, infrastructure finance, and regulatory systems. We create the decision support tools and the evidence base that communities need to design, manage, and finance effective systems. And we communicate the health and economic impacts that necessitate these overdue system investments.