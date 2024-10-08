Lessons and Strategies for Restoring Freshwater Ecosystems in the U.S.

Restoring and preserving America's critical freshwater ecosystems—rivers, lakes, wetlands and the organisms they support—presents a significant challenge that requires inclusive stakeholder engagement, clear regulatory and interagency navigation, and robust scientific monitoring.

Freshwater ecosystems provide critical infrastructure protection through flood mitigation, water supply resilience through water provision, and economic benefits through ecosystem services and fisheries. However, freshwater ecosystems in the U.S. have been subject to a wide range of human-induced disturbances, including altered and regulated flow patterns, introduction of invasive species, and impacts from climate change.

Traditional regulation may not always be conducive to a holistic restoration approach to ecosystem management since a one-size-fits-all approach is often unsuccessful. For example, the Endangered Species Act can sometimes steer restoration efforts to focus too narrowly on a single species, at the expense of ensuring an overall healthy and biodiverse ecosystem.

Restoration of freshwater ecosystems is a grand challenge for U.S. water policy because buy-in is needed from stakeholders with varying interests. A complex set of policy and regulatory frameworks among multiple agencies must be navigated. And freshwater ecosystems are affected by complex physical, chemical, and biological factors, which require significant monitoring and evaluation to ensure successful restoration projects.

Traditional regulation may not always be conducive to a holistic restoration approach to ecosystem management since a one-size-fits-all approach is often unsuccessful. Share on Twitter

Addressing each of these barriers is crucial to successful restoration, and we provide some examples of large-scale restoration initiatives below:

The examples above should serve as lessons and strategies to manage the complex processes involved in restoration efforts for projects in the future.