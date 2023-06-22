Overview
Sara Hughes (she/her) is a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Hughes's recent research focuses on the political and institutional dimensions of equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water in the U.S.; the role of municipal finance in drinking water management and resilience; and improving urban flooding response and preparedness, including equitable approaches to building climate resilience. Her research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, NOAA, and the Canadian Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council. Hughes’s research has been published in Nature Climate Change, Policy Studies Journal, and Environmental Justice along with other journals in political science, urban studies, and environmental policy. She has contributed to national and international scientific assessments including UNEP's Global Environmental Outlook for Cities, the U.S. Global Change Research Program’s second State of the Carbon Cycle Report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report, and the U.S. National Climate Assessment. Hughes has previously held appointments at the University of Toronto, the U.S. EPA, and the National Center for Atmospheric Research.