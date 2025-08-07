Making it Easier to Build

The problem: Many of the challenges we face in our daily lives—high housing costs, limited transit options, and growing utility bills—stem from outdated infrastructure and overly complex, time consuming reviews and approvals. Known solutions to these problems exist, but procedural hurdles and uncertainty slow practical development.

Unlocking Potential: RAND’s work helps decisionmakers strategically navigate uncertainty by providing impartial analyses and actionable recommendations to make infrastructure-based solutions both easier and more effective.