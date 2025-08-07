Making it Easier to Build
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The problem: Many of the challenges we face in our daily lives—high housing costs, limited transit options, and growing utility bills—stem from outdated infrastructure and overly complex, time consuming reviews and approvals. Known solutions to these problems exist, but procedural hurdles and uncertainty slow practical development.
Unlocking Potential: RAND’s work helps decisionmakers strategically navigate uncertainty by providing impartial analyses and actionable recommendations to make infrastructure-based solutions both easier and more effective.
- Housing construction: Streamlining permitting processes, reforming zoning laws to allow higher density, and incentivizing cost-saving construction methods can make multifamily housing more affordable. RAND has also examined the effect of initiatives such as the Measure ULA transfer tax and project labor agreements on housing production.
- Energy and efficiency: Targeted efficiency upgrades can reduce operating costs and extend the lifespan of affordable rental housing. RAND also investigated how landlords might comply with a cooling ordinance that establishes a maximum indoor temperature for Los Angeles County single-family rentals. RAND researchers have studied a range of energy initiatives, including preparing the energy and water workforce for climate change, recycling solar panels, and using hydrogen to reduce emissions from California’s electric grid.
- The future of transportation: RAND has laid out aspirational visions for future transportation systems, including roadways with zero fatalities, airports that serve as a gateway to frictionless multimodal transit, and a commercial spaceflight industry where human transportation via spaceflight is routine. We also set the path of what it takes to implement this future: how to pay for it, how to plan for it, and how to govern it.