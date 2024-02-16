Puerto Rico Economic and Disaster Recovery Plan Decision Support Tool

By David G. Groves, James Syme, Nidhi Kalra

The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) developed a decision support tool (DST) that was used by the Puerto Rico government and stakeholders to compare hundreds of different recovery courses of action (COAs) and select those to include in Puerto Rico’s Economic and Disaster Recovery Plan. Details on how the tool was developed and used can be found in Developing Recovery Options for Puerto Rico's Economic and Disaster Recovery Plan: Process and Methodology. The interactive visualizations below are a subset of those used to inform the development of the Puerto Rico Economic and Disaster Recovery Plan. The tool was developed by David Groves, James Syme, and Nidhi Kalra, with input and data from the HSOAC Puerto Rico Recovery team.