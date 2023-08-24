Supporting Puerto Rico’s Disaster Recovery Planning

To support the development of the plan, HSOAC worked with the government of Puerto Rico, agency heads, mayors, community leaders, subject matter experts, citizens, and more than 100 federal offices and agencies.

About the Plan

To assist Puerto Rico’s recovery, the U.S. Congress included appropriations for recovery activities within the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. It required the governor of Puerto Rico, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other federal agencies, to report to Congress on Puerto Rico’s 12- and 24-month economic and disaster-recovery plans.

To support the development of the plan, HSOAC worked with the government of Puerto Rico, agency heads, mayors, community leaders, subject matter experts, citizens, and more than 100 federal offices and agencies.

At FEMA’s request, HSOAC supported development of the plan by collecting and integrating stakeholder inputs, contributing analysis where needed, and assisting with drafting content. The plan, which the governor delivered to Congress on August 8, 2018, included an overview of damage and needs, courses of action to meet those needs, costs of the courses of action, and potential funding mechanisms for those costs.

Read Puerto Rico's economic and disaster recovery plan. ( PDF )