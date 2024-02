Physical Infrastructure

Photo by Alvin Baez/Reuters

Developing and maintaining resilient physical infrastructure is key to transforming Puerto Rico, both economically and socially. Lifeline systems—including energy, water, and transportation—underpin individual and community wellbeing, both as unique systems and in interaction with one another. Hurricane-related damage to these systems, already weakened by deferred maintenance stemming from Puerto Rico’s financial hardships, caused cascading failures across physical infrastructure systems.

Given the likelihood of future natural disasters in the region, Puerto Rico will need to pursue recovery actions focused on both rebuilding and strengthening systems and improving governance of assets. Many of the recovery actions identified by HSOAC, in collaboration with FEMA and other stakeholders, focus on rebuilding physical infrastructure assets to code and using best practices and making systems more resilient to shock. These actions also call for right-sizing infrastructure for Puerto Rico’s current and future population, and for ensuring the capacity to maintain, operate and manage systems effectively in the future.

Housing

Modernizing Puerto Rico's Housing Sector Following Hurricanes Irma and Maria: Post-Storm Challenges and Potential Courses of Action Puerto Rico's housing sector needs a big fix. Through a careful analysis of housing damage caused by the 2017 hurricanes, the authors make informed recovery recommendations for policymakers so they can repair and rebuild safe and affordable housing.

Public Buildings

Public Buildings in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria: Prestorm Challenges, Hurricane Damage, and Suggested Courses of Action for Recovery HSOAC presents a summary of hurricane damage to public buildings in Puerto Rico and 12 courses of action to repair damage and modernize public building infrastructure for increased resilience, improved energy efficiency, and improved user experience.

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation

Rebuilding Surface, Maritime, and Air Transportation in Puerto Rico After Hurricanes Irma and Maria: Supporting Documentation for the Puerto Rico Recovery Plan The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center was asked to develop a poststorm recovery plan for Puerto Rico. This report describes the transportation sector, including prestorm conditions, damage, repair cost estimates, and courses of action.

Water

Beyond Recovery: Transforming Puerto Rico's Water Sector in the Wake of Hurricanes Irma and Maria The recovery plan for the water sector in Puerto Rico involves not only repairing hurricane-damaged water infrastructure and systems but also fixing the significant legacy challenges in the sector's infrastructure, operations, and governance.

Energy