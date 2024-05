RAND International

RAND International formerly housed the Center for Asia Pacific Policy, the Center for Global Risk and Security, the Center for Middle East Public Policy, and the Center for Russia and Eurasia, which have now been disbanded as their functions have migrated across other RAND research divisions. For decades, these centers provided insight and independent analysis on regional issues not generally funded by RAND’s traditional sponsors.

Important and pressing research on international topics and advising non-U.S. sponsors is being continued today by the other research divisions at RAND. RAND Global and Emerging Risks addresses large-scale risks that may be catastrophic for civilization, beyond the interests of any one nation.

