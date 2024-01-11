The RAND Center for Global Risk and Security

Project
Our Work
From disruptive technologies like AI and 3-D printing to emerging shifts in the way people think, CGRS research examines all forms of risk and threats to security.
Our People
We draw from a wide range of disciplines—engineering, economics, cybersecurity, health policy, and more—to identify and analyze systemic future risks to global security.
Mary Lee Receives Inaugural CGRS Fellowship
RAND Center for Global Risk and Security (CGRS) has awarded Mary Lee the recipient the inaugural CGRS fellowship.Read more
Connect with Us
Center Leadership
Media Inquiries
RAND CGRS Experts are available to the media on a wide range of topics. Office of Media Relations
(703) 414-4795
(310) 451-6913
media@rand.org