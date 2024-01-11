The RAND Center for Global Risk and Security

The Center for Global Risk and Security (CGRS) works across the RAND Corporation to develop multi-disciplinary research and policy analysis dealing with systemic risks to global security.

Learn More

Our Work

From disruptive technologies like AI and 3-D printing to emerging shifts in the way people think, CGRS research examines all forms of risk and threats to security.

Our People

We draw from a wide range of disciplines—engineering, economics, cybersecurity, health policy, and more—to identify and analyze systemic future risks to global security.

Mary Lee Receives Inaugural CGRS Fellowship

RAND Center for Global Risk and Security (CGRS) has awarded Mary Lee the recipient the inaugural CGRS fellowship.

Read more

Connect with Us

Center Leadership

Media Inquiries

RAND CGRS Experts are available to the media on a wide range of topics. ​​​​​​​

Office of Media Relations
(703) 414-4795
(310) 451-6913
media@rand.org