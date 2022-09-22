Center for Middle East Public Policy
The RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy (CMEPP) brings together analytic excellence and regional expertise from across the RAND Corporation to address the most critical political, social, and economic challenges facing the Middle East today. Our goal is to inform policy in ways that help improve the security and well-being of people living in the region.
Leadership
Robin Meili
Acting Director, Center for Middle East Public Policy
The Moscow Terror Attack Shows the Limits of the Russia-Iran Partnership
Growing military and economic ties between Russia and Iran pose a threat to U.S. and Western interests. But their relationship remains largely transactional. The Ukraine war has incentivized them to paper over their disputes for now, but has not erased significant differences which make it more difficult for Moscow and Tehran to forge a true strategic partnership.
Apr 10, 2024
Michelle Grisé
Trucks, Piers, and Parachutes Will Not Solve Gaza's Crisis
If the international community wants to solve the humanitarian problem in Gaza, it will need to go beyond thinking strictly in terms of trucks, roads, and floating piers. It will instead need to choose between a series of bad options. None are particularly appealing outcomes, but in the Middle East, nothing is ever simple.
Mar 25, 2024
Raphael S. Cohen
Learning from the War on Terror
What's been happening in Gaza suggests that none of the lessons from 20 years of global counterterrorism conflicts were implemented there. In addition to the needless destruction and tragic loss of life in Gaza, from a military and intelligence perspective, all the hard-gained lessons from the global war on terror have been wasted.
Mar 21, 2024
Karen M. Sudkamp