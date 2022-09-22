Center for Middle East Public Policy

Center for Middle East Public Policy

The RAND Center for Middle East Public Policy (CMEPP) brings together analytic excellence and regional expertise from across the RAND Corporation to address the most critical political, social, and economic challenges facing the Middle East today. Our goal is to inform policy in ways that help improve the security and well-being of people living in the region.

  • The burnt-out Crocus City Hall following a deadly attack on the concert venue outside Moscow, Russia, March 29, 2024, photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

    The Moscow Terror Attack Shows the Limits of the Russia-Iran Partnership

    Growing military and economic ties between Russia and Iran pose a threat to U.S. and Western interests. But their relationship remains largely transactional. The Ukraine war has incentivized them to paper over their disputes for now, but has not erased significant differences which make it more difficult for Moscow and Tehran to forge a true strategic partnership.

    Apr 10, 2024

    Michelle Grisé

  • Aid is air-dropped in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 26, 2024, photo by Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

    Trucks, Piers, and Parachutes Will Not Solve Gaza's Crisis

    If the international community wants to solve the humanitarian problem in Gaza, it will need to go beyond thinking strictly in terms of trucks, roads, and floating piers. It will instead need to choose between a series of bad options. None are particularly appealing outcomes, but in the Middle East, nothing is ever simple.

    Mar 25, 2024

    Raphael S. Cohen

  • Smoke rises following an Israeli strike as Palestinians fleeing north Gaza due to Israel's military offensive move southward at the central Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024, photo by Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

    Learning from the War on Terror

    What's been happening in Gaza suggests that none of the lessons from 20 years of global counterterrorism conflicts were implemented there. In addition to the needless destruction and tragic loss of life in Gaza, from a military and intelligence perspective, all the hard-gained lessons from the global war on terror have been wasted.

    Mar 21, 2024

    Karen M. Sudkamp

  • Young entrepreneurs work on their laptops at the Amman-based Oasis 500

    مؤسسة RAND في الشرق الأوسط: الموقع الإلكتروني باللغة العربية

    يقدم موقع RAND الإلكتروني باللغة العربية لمحة عامة عن عمل مؤسسة RAND في الشرق الأوسط، فضلاً عن تقديمه لبحوث مختلفة ذات صلة بالمنطقة. تجدون في هذا الموقع عدداً من الدراسات والأبحاث العلمية التي تتعلق بالصحة والتعليم والتحولات السياسية ومواضيع أخرى.

  • Syrian refugee children in the Ketermaya refugee camp, outside Beirut, Lebanon on June 1, 2014, photo by Dominic Chavez/World Bank

    New Solutions Are Urgently Needed for Displaced Populations

    There are 30 million refugees around the globe. These people are living in limbo without full citizenship rights. And their host countries are experiencing ever-greater political and economic strains. The need to find both durable and interim solutions is critical.

