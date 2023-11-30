Publications

National Guard Youth ChalleNGe: Program Progress in 2021–2022 2023
National Guard Youth ChalleNGe is a residential, quasi-military program for young people ages 16 to 18 who are experiencing difficulty in traditional high school. This report covers the program years 2021–2022 and is the seventh in a series of annual reports that RAND Corporation researchers have issued over the course of two research projects. Each report documents the progress of participants entering ChalleNGe during specific program years.