Publications

Louay Constant, Jennie W. Wenger, Linda Cottrell, Stephani L. Wrabel, Wing Yi Chan

In the fourth in a series of annual reports on the National Guard Youth ChalleNGe, RAND researchers provide information on participants who entered the residential, quasi-military program for youth ages 16–18 in 2018, as well as follow-up information on those who did the same in 2017. The authors describe analytic efforts focused in several areas, including career and technical education (CTE), as well as a pilot program for ChalleNGe mentors.