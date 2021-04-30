Start providing pharmacotherapy for people with co-occurring disorders. Start improving client outcomes.

Most people with co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders ( COD ) never get the high-quality care that they need to recover.

But as a mental health clinic leader, you can change that.

Break down care silos

Integrating medications for COD at your clinic can help more clients achieve better outcomes.

There are many reasons clients with COD don’t receive comprehensive help for their problems, including logistical barriers, undiagnosed substance use disorders ( SUDs ), lack of access to evidence-based treatments, and stigma.

And although research shows that medications can be an effective treatment for mental health clients with co-occurring alcohol or opioid use disorder, pharmacotherapy is still significantly underused.

By integrating pharmacotherapy with high-quality psychosocial treatment, you can provide access to effective treatments for members of a vulnerable and underserved population in a setting where they are most likely to access care.

Change the COD landscape

This toolkit has two goals:

to support the delivery of effective, evidence-based pharmacotherapy for adult clients with co-occurring mental illness and alcohol use disorder and/or opioid use disorder to support COD pharmacotherapy and supportive care implementation processes at your clinic.

We define COD-alcohol as co-occurring alcohol use and mental health disorder. Similarly, we define COD-opioid as co-occurring opioid use and mental health disorder. For the sake of brevity, we refer to these as co-occurring alcohol use disorder (COD-alcohol) and co-occurring opioid use disorder (COD-opioid) throughout this toolkit.

This toolkit does not include care processes for other SUDs , such as cocaine or methamphetamine use disorders, because evidence-based pharmacotherapy treatments for other SUDs do not yet exist.

To get started, we recommend that you familiarize yourself with the steps and resources available throughout this toolkit. Then, follow the four steps outlined in the toolkit to help your clinic create a vision, develop a workflow, implement care, and measure your program’s quality.

Along the way, we’ll provide the resources you need to stay organized, on track, and motivated to make a difference.