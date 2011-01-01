Step 2 Learn and Adapt COD-opioid Care
Understand the COD-opioid pharmacotherapy and supportive care process.
Introduction
Now that your team is assembled and on board with your shared vision for substance use and mental health disorders (COD) care, it’s time to learn what that vision will look like in practice.
This workflow will help your staff deliver care specifically for co-occurring opioid use disorder (COD-opioid). Although you may be focusing on pharmacotherapy, identifying, diagnosing, and providing psychosocial treatment and recovery support for people with COD also are included in the workflow. Pharmacotherapy cannot be sustained if these supportive care processes are not in place.
What are the nuts and bolts of the new process, and how will it fit into your clinic’s current workflow and team structure?
You’ll find the answers to these questions in this step, which clarifies responsibilities and defines processes that are grounded in evidence-based approaches for screening and treating COD-opioid. You may even be able to use this as a guide to improve current processes at your clinic. We expect that these processes will align with your shared vision, and you may want to revisit your vision statement after reviewing this step.
It’s important for the COD Champion, COD Change Team, and Clinic Leaders to understand this workflow and the roles involved so that when the time comes to implement the process, individuals on the Treatment Team can be informed and trained as efficiently as possible.
Action Steps
This COD-opioid care workflow describes the process that entire clinic staff will need to understand to deliver COD-opioid care to your clients. Each task is rooted in evidence-based practices that have been shown to help clients recover.
It is important for Clinic Leaders and the COD Change Team to be well-versed on this workflow to understand how it will affect your clinic staff, resources, and more.
This workflow can be adapted based on your clients’ needs, your staff structure, and clinic resources, but it ultimately serves as a COD-opioid care blueprint to make the process effective and to better treat your clients.
The COD-opioid Workflow Map is a guide to understanding what COD-opioid care might look like in practice at your clinic.
This workflow can be adapted to fit your clinic's needs and available resources. The people assigned to perform each task at your clinic may differ from those that are depicted on this map, and that's expected. What’s essential is that someone with the appropriate skills is assigned to complete each of the tasks outlined in the map.
Carries a caseload of clients, serves as the initial resource for services for assigned clients, and is the primary author of the client’s treatment plan in collaboration with the client’s Treatment Team.
Is involved as a resource on the Treatment Team, particularly in the diagnosis and prescription of medication to treat COD-opioid.
Helps clients achieve the highest level of wellness possible by identifying and addressing the needs and preferences of that individual and their family with dignity and respect.
Functions as support for Primary Clinicians who have patients with a substance use disorder as a co-occurring disorder. May co-facilitate didactic or psycho-education groups and participate in treatment plan.
Is a volunteer who has identified themself as living with COD. They provide experience, strength, and support to patients when appropriate, during all phases of treatment and recovery support.
Start this workflow when a new patient begins their mental health assessment, or a current client is identified with opioid use.
Primary Clinician involved in this task
Prescriber involved in this task
Prescriber and Nursing Staff involved in this task
Primary Clinician, Prescriber, Nursing Staff, Substance Use Counselor, and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task
Primary Clinician, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task
Primary Clinician
Primary Clinician and Prescriber involved in this task
Primary Clinician, Prescriber, Nursing Staff, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task
Prescriber involved in this task
Primary Clinician, and Treatment Team involved in this task
The following are instructions for the Treatment Team as they execute each COD-opioid Workflow Task.
IF OUD SCREENING DOES NOT INDICATE POSSIBLE OUD, then proceed with established mental health care treatment plan and reassess annually.
Repeat annually or following any change in clinic status or significant clinical event, such as after psychiatric hospitalization, unexplained worsening of depression or anxiety symptoms, or reported suicidal ideations.
IF THE CLIENT DOES NOT MEET THE DSM-5 CRITERIA, then proceed with the established mental health care treatment plan and reassess annually.
IF THE CLIENT IS NOT A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR BUPRENORPHINE OR NALTREXONE, THEN SKIP TO WORKFLOW TASK 6.
TIP: Medication should continue to be provided even if the client continues using opioids.
TIP: Buprenorphine may be initiated prior to lab work. However, always collect labs either before or after initiation.
Time might not permit a full COD assessment at this point in the workflow. The full assessment may need to come later in the workflow.
Lab Collection Instructions (p. 24)
Special circumstances
The SUD Counselor shares clinical support options with the client:
TIP: Note that mental health and specialty care services often are siloed. Building relationships with providers in the specialty care system will facilitate this process.
The Primary Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, and/or SUD Counselor share peer and family support options with the client:
TIP: Some shared decisionmaking conversations, such as the Option Talk and the Decision Talk, may take place only between the client and the Prescriber. Some may take place between the client and any Counselor, Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, or other staff member.
The Treatment Team collaborates to develop a treatment plan.TIP:
It’s vital that documentation of OUD treatment in the treatment plan follows the specific language required for reimbursement by your system. Typically, the client’s primary diagnosis must be their mental illness; treatment for their OUD can be added as a way to support this. An example is provided below. This can be adapted to fit individual clients.
Under the primary mental health diagnosis, list the following objective:
"Support clients' mental wellness and reduced mental health symptoms through reduction or cessation of opioid consumption, based on client self-report."
Under this objective, add the following intervention:
"Staff to assist client in reducing opioid use as evidenced by the client's report of reduced consumption of opioid through offering (or prescribing, if prescribed) medications for co-occurring opioid use disorder and through offering (or providing, if the client agrees to participate) counseling for co-occurring opioid use disorder in an effort to reduce mental health symptoms and improve wellness and recovery."
TIP: Make sure your documentation is consistent with your clinic's documentation and billing policies.
