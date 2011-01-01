Step 2: Learn and Adapt COD-opioid Care

Introduction

Understand the COD-opioid pharmacotherapy and supportive care process

Now that your team is assembled and on board with your shared vision for substance use and mental health disorders ( COD ) care, it’s time to learn what that vision will look like in practice.

This workflow will help your staff deliver care specifically for co-occurring opioid use disorder ( COD-opioid ). Although you may be focusing on pharmacotherapy, identifying, diagnosing, and providing psychosocial treatment and recovery support for people with COD also are included in the workflow. Pharmacotherapy cannot be sustained if these supportive care processes are not in place.

What are the nuts and bolts of the new process, and how will it fit into your clinic’s current workflow and team structure?

You’ll find the answers to these questions in this step, which clarifies responsibilities and defines processes that are grounded in evidence-based approaches for screening and treating COD-opioid . You may even be able to use this as a guide to improve current processes at your clinic. We expect that these processes will align with your shared vision, and you may want to revisit your vision statement after reviewing this step.

It’s important for the COD Champion, COD Change Team, and Clinic Leaders to understand this workflow and the roles involved so that when the time comes to implement the process, individuals on the Treatment Team can be informed and trained as efficiently as possible.

Goals

Understand what COD-opioid pharmacotherapy and supportive care will look like at your clinic at a practical level

Assign responsibilities to staff members for each step of the process

responsibilities to staff members for each step of the process Collect resources that will help the Treatment Team execute COD-opioid pharmacotherapy and supportive care

Who

Treatment Team (Anyone on the team, as appropriate for your clinic)

What you'll need

Action Steps

Get to know the COD-opioid care workflow

This COD-opioid care workflow describes the process that entire clinic staff will need to understand to deliver COD-opioid care to your clients. Each task is rooted in evidence-based practices that have been shown to help clients recover.

It is important for Clinic Leaders and the COD Change Team to be well-versed on this workflow to understand how it will affect your clinic staff, resources, and more.