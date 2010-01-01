Step 2 Learn and Adapt COD-alcohol Care
Understand the COD-alcohol pharmacotherapy and supportive care process.
Introduction
Now that your team is assembled and on board with your shared vision for COD-alcohol care, it’s time to learn what that vision will look like in practice.
What are the nuts and bolts of the new process, and how will it fit into your clinic’s current workflow and team structure?
You’ll find the answers to those questions in this step, which clarifies responsibilities and defines processes that are grounded in evidence-based approaches for screening and treating COD-alcohol. You may even be able to use this as a guide to improve current processes at your clinic. We expect that these processes will align with your shared vision, and you may want to revisit your vision statement after reviewing this step.
It’s important for the COD Champion, COD Change Team, and Clinic Leaders to understand this workflow and the roles involved so that when the time comes to implement the process, individuals on the Treatment Team can be informed and trained as efficiently as possible.
Action Steps
The COD-alcohol care workflow is your guide to understanding the process that the entire clinic staff will need to understand to deliver COD-alcohol care to your clients. Each task is rooted in evidence-based practices that have been shown to help clients recover.
It is important for Clinic Leaders and the COD Change Team to be well-versed on this workflow to understand how it will affect your clinic staff, resources, and more.
This workflow can be adapted based on your clients’ needs, your staff structure, and clinic resources, but it ultimately serves as a COD-alcohol care blueprint to make the process effective and better treat your clients.
The COD-alcohol Workflow Map is a guide to understanding what COD-alcohol care could look like in practice at your clinic.
This workflow can be adapted to fit your clinic’s needs and available resources. The people responsible for carrying out each task at your clinic may differ from those that are depicted on this map, and that’s OK. Just make sure that someone with the skills required on your staff is assigned to complete each of the tasks outlined below.
Carries a caseload of clients, serves as the initial resource for services for assigned clients, and is the primary author of the client’s treatment plan in collaboration with the client’s Treatment Team.
Is involved as a resource on the Treatment Team, particularly in the diagnosis and prescription of medication to treat COD-alcohol.
Helps clients achieve the highest level of wellness possible by identifying and addressing the needs and preferences of that individual and their family with dignity and respect.
Functions as support for primary clinicians who have patients with a substance use disorder as a COD. May co-facilitate didactic or psycho-education groups and participate in treatment plan.
Is a volunteer who has identified themself as living with a COD. They provide experience, strength, and support to patients when appropriate, during all phases of treatment and recovery support.
Start this workflow when a new patient begins their mental health assessment, or a current client is identified with alcohol use.
The following are instructions for the Treatment Team as they execute each COD-alcohol Workflow Task.
IF THE AUDIT-C SCORE IS LESS THAN 3, then proceed with the established mental health care treatment plan and reassess annually.
Repeat annually or following any change in clinic status or significant clinical event, such as after psychiatric hospitalization, unexplained worsening of depression or anxiety symptoms, or reported suicidal ideations.
IF THE CLIENT DOES NOT MEET THE DSM-5 CRITERIA, SKIP AHEAD TO THE BRIEF INTERVENTION, PROCEED WITH THE ESTABLISHED MENTAL HEALTH CARE TREATMENT PLAN, AND REASSESS ANNUALLY.
Time might not permit a full COD assessment at this point in the workflow. The full assessment may need to come later in the workflow.
Special Circumstances
The SUD Counselor shares clinical support options with the client:
TIP: Note that mental health and substance use treatment services often are siloed. Building relationships with providers in the substance use treatment system will facilitate this process.
The Primary Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, and/or SUD Counselor share peer and family support options with the client:
TIP: Some shared decisionmaking conversations, such as the Option Talk and the Decision Talk, may take place only between the client and the Prescriber. Some may take place between the client and any Counselor, Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, or other staff member.
If the client is not a good candidate for AUD medication, continue to develop a treatment plan without medication.
The Treatment Team collaborates to develop a treatment plan.TIP:
It’s vital that documentation of AUD treatment in the treatment plan follows specific language. An example is provided below. This can be adapted to fit individual clients.
Under the primary mental health diagnosis, list the following objective:
“Support clients’ mental wellness and reduced mental health symptoms through reduced alcohol consumption, based on client self-report.”
Under this objective, add the following intervention:
“Staff to assist client in reducing alcohol use as evidenced by the client's report of reduced consumption of alcohol through offering (or prescribing, if prescribed) medications for co-occurring alcohol use disorder and through offering (or providing, if the client agrees to participate) counseling for co-occurring alcohol use disorder in an effort to reduce mental health symptoms and improve wellness and recovery.”
TIP: Make sure your documentation is consistent with your clinic’s documentation and billing policies.
TIP: Medication should continue to be provided even if the client continues using alcohol.
If the treatment plan does not include pharmacotherapy for AUD, skip to Workflow Task 14.