Step 2: Learn and Adapt COD-alcohol Care

Diverse group of people engage in a group therapy discussion, Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images
Diverse group of people engage in a group therapy discussion, Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

Step 2 Learn and Adapt COD-alcohol Care

Understand the COD-alcohol pharmacotherapy and supportive care process.

You are viewing the COD-alcohol care workflow. Learn about the COD-opioid care workflow

Introduction

Understand the COD-alcohol care workflow

Now that your team is assembled and on board with your shared vision for COD-alcohol care, it’s time to learn what that vision will look like in practice.

What are the nuts and bolts of the new process, and how will it fit into your clinic’s current workflow and team structure?

You’ll find the answers to those questions in this step, which clarifies responsibilities and defines processes that are grounded in evidence-based approaches for screening and treating COD-alcohol. You may even be able to use this as a guide to improve current processes at your clinic. We expect that these processes will align with your shared vision, and you may want to revisit your vision statement after reviewing this step.

It’s important for the COD Champion, COD Change Team, and Clinic Leaders to understand this workflow and the roles involved so that when the time comes to implement the process, individuals on the Treatment Team can be informed and trained as efficiently as possible.

Goals

  • Understand what COD-alcohol care will look like at your clinic on a granular level
  • Learn which staff members will be responsible for each step of the process
  • Collect resources that will help the Treatment Team execute COD-alcohol care

Who

  • Treatment Team

What you'll need

Action Steps

Get to know the COD-alcohol care workflow

The COD-alcohol care workflow is your guide to understanding the process that the entire clinic staff will need to understand to deliver COD-alcohol care to your clients. Each task is rooted in evidence-based practices that have been shown to help clients recover.

It is important for Clinic Leaders and the COD Change Team to be well-versed on this workflow to understand how it will affect your clinic staff, resources, and more.

This workflow can be adapted based on your clients’ needs, your staff structure, and clinic resources, but it ultimately serves as a COD-alcohol care blueprint to make the process effective and better treat your clients.

COD-alcohol Workflow Map

The COD-alcohol Workflow Map is a guide to understanding what COD-alcohol care could look like in practice at your clinic.

This workflow can be adapted to fit your clinic’s needs and available resources. The people responsible for carrying out each task at your clinic may differ from those that are depicted on this map, and that’s OK. Just make sure that someone with the skills required on your staff is assigned to complete each of the tasks outlined below.

Download print-friendly workflow map

Treatment Team

Primary Clinician (May be psychiatrist, nurse, psychologist, marriage and family therapist [MFT], or social worker)

Carries a caseload of clients, serves as the initial resource for services for assigned clients, and is the primary author of the client’s treatment plan in collaboration with the client’s Treatment Team.

Prescriber (May be physician, nurse practitioner, or psychiatrist)

Is involved as a resource on the Treatment Team, particularly in the diagnosis and prescription of medication to treat COD-alcohol.

Nursing Staff

Helps clients achieve the highest level of wellness possible by identifying and addressing the needs and preferences of that individual and their family with dignity and respect.

Substance Use Disorder Counselor

Functions as support for primary clinicians who have patients with a substance use disorder as a COD. May co-facilitate didactic or psycho-education groups and participate in treatment plan.

Peer Support Specialist

Is a volunteer who has identified themself as living with a COD. They provide experience, strength, and support to patients when appropriate, during all phases of treatment and recovery support.

Workflow Tasks

Begin

Start this workflow when a new patient begins their mental health assessment, or a current client is identified with alcohol use.

Screen

Task 1 Assess for alcohol withdrawal.

Primary Clinician, Nursing Staff, and Substance Use Disorder Counselor involved in this task

Task 2 Screen for risky alcohol use.

Primary Clinician involved in this task

Diagnose

Task 3Learn more Conduct an alcohol use disorder (AUD) diagnostic assessment.

Primary Clinician involved in this task

Task 4Learn more Update the diagnosis list and treatment plan to include AUD.

Primary Clinician, Prescriber, Nursing Staff, and Substance Use Disorder Counselor involved in this task

Task 5Learn more Conduct a comprehensive COD assessment, if possible.

Primary Clinician and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task

Task 6Learn more Order and collect a standard AUD lab set.

Prescriber and Nursing Staff involved in this task

Collaborate

Task 7Learn more Conduct a brief intervention.

Primary Clinician involved in this task

Task 8Learn more Share information, resources, and counseling support.

Primary Clinician, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task

Task 9Learn more Use shared decisionmaking techniques to engage the client.

Primary Clinician and Prescriber involved in this task

Task 10Learn more Determine whether the client is a candidate for AUD medication.

Prescriber involved in this task

Treat

Task 11Learn more Collaborate to update the treatment plan.

Primary Clinician, Prescriber, Nursing Staff, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task

Task 12-ALearn more Prescribe AUD medication.

Primary Clinician and Prescriber involved in this task

Task 12-BLearn more Deliver long-acting naltrexone injection, when applicable.

Nursing Staff involved in this task

Task 13Learn more Provide group and individual COD-alcohol treatment and counseling.

Primary Clinician, Prescriber, Nursing Staff, and Substance Use Disorder Counselor involved in this task

Task 14Learn more Collaborate and update the treatment plan annually.

Primary Clinician, Prescriber, Nursing Staff, Substance Use Disorder Counselor, and Peer Support Specialist involved in this task

Workflow Tasks

The following are instructions for the Treatment Team as they execute each COD-alcohol Workflow Task.

Screen

Workflow Task 1: Assess for alcohol withdrawal

Goals
  • Determine whether the client is experiencing or at risk of experiencing alcohol withdrawal
  • Refer for appropriate alcohol withdrawal management
Who
  • Primary Clinician
  • Nursing Staff
  • SUD Counselor
What you'll need

What to do

  1. The Primary Clinician, Nursing Staff, or SUD Counselor should observe whether the client exhibits current symptoms of severe alcohol withdrawal using the Identifying Alcohol Withdrawal guide or whether the client has recently (within the past six hours to four days) stopped drinking and has a history of requiring hospitalization for severe alcohol withdrawal, seizures, or delirium tremens.
    1. If there is any uncertainty about the need for withdrawal management, consult with a Prescribing Provider.
  2. If the client exhibits these symptoms, an urgent referral can be made to a withdrawal management facility or to the closest emergency room.
  3. A SUD Counselor or Primary Clinician should create a follow-up plan to assess ongoing need for services after the client’s return from withdrawal management.

Workflow Task 2: Screen for risky alcohol use

Goals
  • Determine whether the client has risky alcohol use
Who
  • Primary Clinician
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Score and document an Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT-C) for alcohol use.
    1. See the Alcohol Screening Documentation worksheet for instructions.
  2. If the AUDIT-C score is greater than or equal to 3 (women) or 4 (men), conduct an AUD diagnostic assessment.

IF THE AUDIT-C SCORE IS LESS THAN 3, then proceed with the established mental health care treatment plan and reassess annually.

Quick Tip

Repeat annually or following any change in clinic status or significant clinical event, such as after psychiatric hospitalization, unexplained worsening of depression or anxiety symptoms, or reported suicidal ideations.

Diagnose

Workflow Task 3: Conduct an AUD diagnostic assessment

Goals
  • Determine whether the client meets the alcohol use disorder (AUD) criteria in the DSM-5
Who
  • Primary Clinician
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Use the Diagnostic Criteria Checklist to assess whether the client meets the DSM-5 criteria for AUD.
  2. If the client meets the DSM-5 criteria, place AUD in the diagnosis list field as a secondary diagnosis to the primary mental health diagnosis in the electronic health record (EHR). (Treatment for AUD must be documented as secondary to the mental health diagnosis.)

IF THE CLIENT DOES NOT MEET THE DSM-5 CRITERIA, SKIP AHEAD TO THE BRIEF INTERVENTION, PROCEED WITH THE ESTABLISHED MENTAL HEALTH CARE TREATMENT PLAN, AND REASSESS ANNUALLY.

Workflow Task 4: Update the diagnosis list and treatment plan to include AUD

Goals
  • Document AUD diagnosis as secondary to the mental health diagnosis
    (Treatment of AUD in mental health settings requires a primary mental health diagnosis.)
Who
  • Primary Clinician
  • Prescribing Provider
  • Nursing Staff
  • SUD Counselor

What to do

  1. The Primary Clinician should
    • document COD-alcohol care addressing alcohol in the treatment plan in the EHR as an intervention relevant to the primary mental health diagnosis.
    • document COD-alcohol care addressing alcohol in the treatment plan.
      • Under the primary mental health diagnosis, list the following objective: “Support clients’ mental wellness and reduced mental health symptoms through reduced alcohol consumption.”
        • Under this objective, add the following intervention: “Staff to assist client to reduce alcohol use through offering medications and counseling for co-occurring alcohol use disorder in an effort to reduce mental health symptoms and improve wellness and recovery.”
  2. Inform the Prescribing Provider, Nursing Staff, and SUD Counselor about the updated treatment plan.

Workflow Task 5: Conduct a comprehensive COD assessment, if possible

Time might not permit a full COD assessment at this point in the workflow. The full assessment may need to come later in the workflow.

Goals
  • Assess the client to understand the full picture of their COD-alcohol, psychosocial stability, readiness to change, and the extent of other potential SUDs
Who
  • Primary Clinician
  • Peer Support Specialist
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Conduct a comprehensive assessment using the Supplemental COD Assessment worksheet.
  2. Use the supplemental assessment to
    1. inform the treatment plan
    2. determine readiness for treatment or medication. If the client is not ready for treatment or medication, deliver a brief intervention to discuss the risks to health and revisit the discussion annually or as initiated by the client.

Workflow Task 6: Order and collect a standard AUD lab set

Goals
  • Administer lab work to inform the inclusion of medications for COD-alcohol in the treatment plan
Who
  • Prescriber
  • Nursing Staff
What you'll need

What to do

  1. A Prescriber orders an AUD lab set during visits with the client.
  2. A Nurse administers a urine drug screen for opioids, oxycodone, methadone, and buprenorphine. If the client is of childbearing age, the Nurse administers a pregnancy test prior to the client being prescribed a new order of naltrexone (oral or long-acting injection). Lab collection can take place during the initial visit or any subsequent visit. Use the Lab Collection Instructions for detailed instructions on how to collect labs.

Special Circumstances

  • When a urine screen or pregnancy test is not feasible to obtain prior to prescribing or administering naltrexone, do not withhold naltrexone if recent opioid abstinence can be confirmed through other means, such as the client’s reliable self-report, in combination with reviewing of the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) report and finding it negative for opioids, verifying the client’s tolerability of recently administered doses of naltrexone, and/or verifying with any available collateral.
  • For AUD medications other than naltrexone, laboratory testing prior to prescribing the medication is not required, as the risks of withholding these medications outweigh the risks of providing them.

Collaborate

Workflow Task 7: Conduct a brief intervention

Goals
  • Provide targeted feedback about alcohol use
  • Understand the client’s readiness to change
  • Collaborate with the client to create goals for future change
Who
  • Primary Clinician
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Conduct a brief intervention.
    1. For instructions, use the Conduct a Brief Intervention guide.
    2. Determine readiness for treatment or medication. If the client is not ready for treatment or medication, deliver a brief intervention to discuss risks to health and revisit the discussion annually or as initiated by the client.
  2. Document discussion in session notes, including the brief intervention and discussed treatment options.

Workflow Task 8: Share information, resources, and counseling support

Goals
  • Provide the client with resources and information to support their COD-alcohol care journey
Who
  • Peer Support Specialist
  • Primary Clinician
  • SUD Counselor

What you'll need

What to do

The SUD Counselor shares clinical support options with the client:

  1. Review SUD counseling options with the client.
  2. Review your clinic’s Substance Use Treatment Services resources available outside the mental health clinic with the client.

    3. TIP: Note that mental health and substance use treatment services often are siloed. Building relationships with providers in the substance use treatment system will facilitate this process.

  3. Discuss logistics of referral if the client is interested in services outside the mental health clinic.
  4. Determine whether the client would like to attend SUD counseling at the mental health clinic or in a SUD treatment facility.
    1. Provide SUD counseling services that the client is interested in or
    2. communicate client interest in treatment to SUD treatment facility or counselor by telephone, by email, or in person.
  5. Document discussion, counseling services, and client needs in EHR notes.

The Primary Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, and/or SUD Counselor share peer and family support options with the client:

  1. Go over the Peer and Family Support resource with the client.
  2. Review the peer support options available within the county mental health clinic setting with the client.
  3. Determine whether the client would like to engage with peer support or whether the client would like to engage with family and whether the family would like to engage in providing support.
  4. Discuss the logistics of in-clinic and referral options for peer support. Facilitate warm connections and hand-offs because navigating between systems can be challenging for people with a COD. (Note that clinic-specific resource lists should include COD-specific resources.)
  5. Document discussion, services, referrals, and client needs in the EHR.

Workflow Task 9: Use shared decisionmaking techniques to engage the client

Goals
  • Engage in a two-way conversation with the client about treatment options
  • Examine the pros and cons of treatment options
  • Update the treatment plan based on decisions made considering client preferences and clinician expertise
Who
  • Primary Clinician
  • Prescriber

What to do

  1. Review the range of options that are appropriate for a client, also known as Choice Talk.
  2. Compare the pros and cons of treatment options, also known as Option Talk.
  3. Reach decisions that reflect client preferences as informed by the experience and expertise of their health care team. This step involves supporting the client in their consideration of preferences and helping the client come to an agreement regarding their treatment plan. This is known as Decision Talk.
  4. The Primary Clinician should update the treatment plan to reflect decisions made.

    5. TIP: Some shared decisionmaking conversations, such as the Option Talk and the Decision Talk, may take place only between the client and the Prescriber. Some may take place between the client and any Counselor, Clinician, Peer Support Specialist, or other staff member.

Workflow Task 10: Determine whether the client is a candidate for AUD medication

Goals
  • Conduct a medical evaluation to determine physical appropriateness for injectable or oral naltrexone or acamprosate
Who
  • Prescriber
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Conduct a medication evaluation with the client using the Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder in Mental Health Settings guide.
  2. Obtain relevant labs (if indicated within the Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder in Mental Health Settings guide).
  3. Consult with an AUD medication specialist for support as needed.

If the client is not a good candidate for AUD medication, continue to develop a treatment plan without medication.

Treat

Workflow Task 11: Collaborate to update the treatment plan

Goals
  • Communicate about the treatment plan as a team and update the treatment plan
Who
  • Treatment Team
What you'll need

What to do

  1. The Treatment Team collaborates to develop a treatment plan.

    TIP:
    • Schedule in-person/virtual meetings. It can be difficult to coordinate schedules, but it’s the best way to facilitate communication and collaboration.
    • Set aside a regular time to meet.
    • Think about who you usually collaborate with and how you can broaden that group to include people you don’t ordinarily work with.
  2. The Treatment Team communicates the plan to the client.
  3. The Treatment Team documents updates to the treatment plan.
    1. See the Treatment Planning and Documentation Guidelines document.

It’s vital that documentation of AUD treatment in the treatment plan follows specific language. An example is provided below. This can be adapted to fit individual clients.

Under the primary mental health diagnosis, list the following objective:
“Support clients’ mental wellness and reduced mental health symptoms through reduced alcohol consumption, based on client self-report.”

Under this objective, add the following intervention:
“Staff to assist client in reducing alcohol use as evidenced by the client's report of reduced consumption of alcohol through offering (or prescribing, if prescribed) medications for co-occurring alcohol use disorder and through offering (or providing, if the client agrees to participate) counseling for co-occurring alcohol use disorder in an effort to reduce mental health symptoms and improve wellness and recovery.”

TIP: Make sure your documentation is consistent with your clinic’s documentation and billing policies.

Workflow Task 12-A: Prescribe AUD medication

Goals
  • Prescribe medications for AUD
Who
  • Primary Clinician
  • Prescriber
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Discuss medication options for AUD with the client, including a review of the risks and benefits.
  2. Prescribe the identified medications and educate the client about the expected benefits and potential adverse effects.
    1. For a detailed description of the AUD medication prescription process, use the Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder in Mental Health Settings guide and the Incorporating Alcohol Pharmacotherapies guide.
  3. Consult with an AUD medication specialist for support, if needed.

TIP: Medication should continue to be provided even if the client continues using alcohol.

If the treatment plan does not include pharmacotherapy for AUD, skip to Workflow Task 14.

Workflow Task 12-B: Deliver long-acting naltrexone injection, when applicable

Goals
  • Administer the long-acting naltrexone injection for the client
Who
  • Nursing Staff
What you'll need

What to do

  1. Follow the instructions in the Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder in Mental Health Settings guide.
  3. Consult with an AUD medication specialist for support, if needed.

Workflow Task 13: Provide group and individual COD-alcohol treatment and counseling

Goals
  • Reinforce AUD treatment during mental health treatment
  • Establish or continue regular, accessible COD-alcohol group therapy
Who
  • Primary Clinician
  • Prescriber
  • Nursing Staff
  • SUD Counselor
What you'll need

What to do

  1. The Primary Clinician or SUD counselor provides evidence-based psychotherapy for COD-alcohol and mental health diagnosis.
  2. The SUD Counselor works with the rest of the Treatment Team and supervisory staff to establish COD-alcohol groups and individual counseling for COD-alcohol.

Workflow Task 14: Collaborate and update the treatment plan annually

Goals
  • Update the treatment plan with recommended COD-alcohol counseling and with medications for AUD, if prescribed
  • Communicate and collaborate with the Treatment Team
Who
  • Treatment Team

What to do

  1. The Primary Clinician and/or SUD Counselor updates the treatment plan.
  2. The Psychiatrist or Nursing Staff updates the medication treatment plan.
  3. The Treatment Team should collaborate to discuss the psychosocial and medication treatment plans and how these work together to support the client.