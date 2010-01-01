Step 2: Learn and Adapt COD-alcohol Care

Introduction

Understand the COD-alcohol care workflow

Now that your team is assembled and on board with your shared vision for COD-alcohol care, it’s time to learn what that vision will look like in practice.

What are the nuts and bolts of the new process, and how will it fit into your clinic’s current workflow and team structure?

You’ll find the answers to those questions in this step, which clarifies responsibilities and defines processes that are grounded in evidence-based approaches for screening and treating COD-alcohol . You may even be able to use this as a guide to improve current processes at your clinic. We expect that these processes will align with your shared vision, and you may want to revisit your vision statement after reviewing this step.

It’s important for the COD Champion, COD Change Team, and Clinic Leaders to understand this workflow and the roles involved so that when the time comes to implement the process, individuals on the Treatment Team can be informed and trained as efficiently as possible.

Goals

Understand what COD-alcohol care will look like at your clinic on a granular level

which staff members will be responsible for each step of the process

Collect resources that will help the Treatment Team execute COD-alcohol care

Who

Treatment Team

What you'll need

Action Steps

Get to know the COD-alcohol care workflow

The COD-alcohol care workflow is your guide to understanding the process that the entire clinic staff will need to understand to deliver COD-alcohol care to your clients. Each task is rooted in evidence-based practices that have been shown to help clients recover.

It is important for Clinic Leaders and the COD Change Team to be well-versed on this workflow to understand how it will affect your clinic staff, resources, and more.