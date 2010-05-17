About the Toolkit

Facts about COD 1

About one-third of those with a mental illness have binged on alcohol in the past month, and 13.8 percent of those with a serious mental illness have used opioids in the past year.

Co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders (COD) can have devastating effects for the individuals and loved ones they affect.

Among clients receiving services in public mental health settings, up to 10 percent may have an opioid use disorder. 2

percent may have an opioid use disorder. Of 19.3 million adults with a substance use disorder (SUD) in 2019, 49 percent had a co-occurring mental illness.

million adults with a substance use disorder (SUD) in 2019, percent had a co-occurring mental illness. People with COD are more likely to experience Higher health care and social costs Homelessness Poorer treatment outcomes Incarceration



Compounding these issues is the fact that 91.7 percent of people with co-occurring substance use disorder and mental illness do not get treatment for both disorders.

FDA-approved pharmacotherapies for alcohol and opioid use disorders are effective, cost-effective, and can enhance behavioral therapies to improve patient outcomes. Still, they have not yet been widely adopted, even in primary care and specialty treatment settings. This toolkit focuses on connecting mental health clinics with the necessary steps, tools, and information to incorporate pharmacotherapy for people with co-occurring alcohol use disorder (COD-alcohol) and co-occurring opioid use disorder (COD-opioid).

Unfortunately, evidence-based pharmacotherapy treatments for other SUDs , such as cocaine or methamphetamine use disorders, do not yet exist, so we do not address other SUDs in this toolkit.

We developed this toolkit to help connect vulnerable and underserved adult populations with the most-effective treatments in the places where those with mental illnesses are most likely to access care: public mental health settings.

Epidemiologic data indicate that most clients with co-occurring disorders are far more likely to receive mental health care (50 percent) than substance use treatment (20 percent).

Why pharmacotherapy?

Pharmacotherapy improves COD client outcomes when compared with counseling or support without medication treatment.

This toolkit focuses on evidence-based pharmacotherapies that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that can help clients with COD .

In combination with psychosocial treatment, pharmacotherapy for COD includes long-acting injectable naltrexone, oral naltrexone, acamprosate, and disulfiram (for COD-alcohol ) and buprenorphine and long-acting injectable naltrexone (for COD-opioid ).

Mental health settings are likely to have psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and other medical providers on staff, reducing the human resource barriers to incorporating pharmacotherapy treatment.

Is implementing pharmacotherapy to treat patients with COD viable for your clinic?

Before making the decision to integrate or expand COD care by using pharmacotherapy for SUDs at your mental health clinic, you’ll need to assess your clinic’s regulatory and financial environment to determine whether this process will be viable.

Consider these questions to determine viability:

What are the local regulations and documentation requirements for substance use treatment provision in your setting?

Are these medications available to your patient population?

Does your payer mix support substance use treatment? Is pharmacotherapy covered (e.g., long-acting injectable naltrexone)? Are prior authorizations needed? What can be reimbursed (consider trainings, documentation, medication, psychosocial support)?



What real clients are saying

Here’s what some some mental health clinic clients had to say about pharmacotherapy and the potential to receive treatment for a substance use disorder at their mental health clinics.

On taking medications for COD

" I became aware of how I had to work on the mental health and the drug and alcohol together, that my awareness was what made it successful ."

." "I didn't think I'd need pharmaceuticals but did have a lot of mental health issues. . . . I did find the right kind of medicine and have been doing a lot better since. So that kind of proved me wrong because I didn't think I could rely on pharmaceuticals to help me in my life."

On receiving COD care at a mental health clinic

" [It] would be like a one-stop shop. Instead of going to three different places, now I could just go to two—my primary and my mental health ."

." "[It would be] nice having an all-in-one visit . . . you wouldn’t get conflicting information where one doctor might say something, [and] another one might say something that contradicts it. You’re getting all the information through one source."