About the Toolkit
Facts about COD1
About one-third of those with a mental illness have binged on alcohol in the past month, and 13.8 percent of those with a serious mental illness have used opioids in the past year.
Co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders (COD) can have devastating effects for the individuals and loved ones they affect.
- Among clients receiving services in public mental health settings, up to 10 percent may have an opioid use disorder.2
- Of 19.3 million adults with a substance use disorder (SUD) in 2019, 49 percent had a co-occurring mental illness.
-
People with COD are more likely to experience
- Higher health care and social costs
- Homelessness
- Poorer treatment outcomes
- Incarceration
Compounding these issues is the fact that 91.7 percent of people with co-occurring substance use disorder and mental illness do not get treatment for both disorders.
FDA-approved pharmacotherapies for alcohol and opioid use disorders are effective, cost-effective, and can enhance behavioral therapies to improve patient outcomes. Still, they have not yet been widely adopted, even in primary care and specialty treatment settings. This toolkit focuses on connecting mental health clinics with the necessary steps, tools, and information to incorporate pharmacotherapy for people with co-occurring alcohol use disorder (COD-alcohol) and co-occurring opioid use disorder (COD-opioid).
Unfortunately, evidence-based pharmacotherapy treatments for other SUDs, such as cocaine or methamphetamine use disorders, do not yet exist, so we do not address other SUDs in this toolkit.
We developed this toolkit to help connect vulnerable and underserved adult populations with the most-effective treatments in the places where those with mental illnesses are most likely to access care: public mental health settings.
Epidemiologic data indicate that most clients with co-occurring disorders are far more likely to receive mental health care (50 percent) than substance use treatment (20 percent).
Why pharmacotherapy?
Pharmacotherapy improves COD client outcomes when compared with counseling or support without medication treatment.
This toolkit focuses on evidence-based pharmacotherapies that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that can help clients with COD.
In combination with psychosocial treatment, pharmacotherapy for COD includes long-acting injectable naltrexone, oral naltrexone, acamprosate, and disulfiram (for COD-alcohol) and buprenorphine and long-acting injectable naltrexone (for COD-opioid).
Mental health settings are likely to have psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and other medical providers on staff, reducing the human resource barriers to incorporating pharmacotherapy treatment.
Is implementing pharmacotherapy to treat patients with COD viable for your clinic?
Before making the decision to integrate or expand COD care by using pharmacotherapy for SUDs at your mental health clinic, you’ll need to assess your clinic’s regulatory and financial environment to determine whether this process will be viable.
Consider these questions to determine viability:
- What are the local regulations and documentation requirements for substance use treatment provision in your setting?
- Are these medications available to your patient population?
- Does your payer mix support substance use treatment?
- Is pharmacotherapy covered (e.g., long-acting injectable naltrexone)?
- Are prior authorizations needed?
- What can be reimbursed (consider trainings, documentation, medication, psychosocial support)?
What real clients are saying
Here’s what some some mental health clinic clients had to say about pharmacotherapy and the potential to receive treatment for a substance use disorder at their mental health clinics.
On taking medications for COD
- "I became aware of how I had to work on the mental health and the drug and alcohol together, that my awareness was what made it successful."
- "I didn't think I'd need pharmaceuticals but did have a lot of mental health issues. . . . I did find the right kind of medicine and have been doing a lot better since. So that kind of proved me wrong because I didn't think I could rely on pharmaceuticals to help me in my life."
On receiving COD care at a mental health clinic
- "[It] would be like a one-stop shop. Instead of going to three different places, now I could just go to two—my primary and my mental health."
- "[It would be] nice having an all-in-one visit . . . you wouldn’t get conflicting information where one doctor might say something, [and] another one might say something that contradicts it. You’re getting all the information through one source."
Related COD-alcohol publications
Methodology
We used implementation science approaches and organizational theory to guide the development of this toolkit. According to these approaches, there are several steps to take to plan for the effective delivery of an evidence-based practice, including assessing needs, establishing goals, identifying approaches to meet the needs and goals, and modifying the practice to address the context and resources.
To begin to assess the overall needs, context, and resources of public mental health clinics, we conducted interviews with administrators, surveys of and focus groups with clinical staff, and surveys of and focus groups with clients obtaining care in community mental health clinics within the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH). LACDMH is one of the largest public mental health systems in the United States, with eight service planning areas covering 4,752 square miles, and including ethnically and racially diverse urban, suburban, and rural populations.
We queried staff about the need for pharmacotherapy to treat alcohol and opioid use disorders in their settings, including what resources were needed for implementation and/or what resources they found helpful to address SUDs with medications. We asked clients about their perceptions of pharmacotherapy and supportive care for their COD at the mental health clinic to better understand what their concerns were and what information they would like to help them make decisions about engaging in treatment.
We collected these data from clinic administrators, staff, and patients to identify facilitators and barriers to delivering medication for SUD treatment in these settings.
We then scanned existing literature, implementation tools, and provider or clinic resources to address the identified facilitators and barriers and adapted existing resource materials or created our own if needed resources did not exist.
We then developed the toolkit; presented it to a stakeholder workgroup within LACDMH that consisted of leadership, program heads, and practitioners; and modified it as we obtained feedback. As a final step, we conducted usability testing and obtained quality assurance review from co-occurring mental health and substance use treatment experts from across the United States to ensure that the toolkit was generalizable to a diverse group of mental health systems. The next step is to study acceptability, feasibility, and implementation approaches in clinics that are using the toolkit.
The toolkit was created by RAND in partnership with LACDMH and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.
Development of and research reported in this toolkit was supported by the National Institute On Drug Abuse and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, both of the National Institutes of Health, under Award Numbers R34DA046950 and R34AA02548. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.See references
Authors
Katherine E. Watkins, Allison J. Ober, Sarah B. Hunter (RAND)
Brian Hurley (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)
John Sheehe, Jeremy Martinez (LACDMH)
Elizabeth Bromley, Derjung M. Tarn, Ivan Beas, Alanna Montero, Michael McCreary (UCLA)
Erika Litvin Bloom, Catherine C. Cohen, Maria Gardner, Isabel Leamon (RAND)
Acknowledgments
We would like to acknowledge the following individuals who assisted in the development of this toolkit:
LACDMH: Lisa Benson, Curley Bonds, Yen-jui “Ray” Lin, Andrew Tunks, and members of the COD workgroup. We also thank staff and clients who participated in focus groups, interviews, and/or surveys that were instrumental in designing the toolkit. These staff and clients were from the following LACDMH clinics: Antelope Valley, Arcadia, Compton, Downtown, East San Gabriel, Edelman, Northeast, Rio Hondo, Santa Clarita, South Bay, and West Central.
RAND Corporation: Sarika Bharil, Emily Cantin, Chris Ivany, Praise Iyiewuare, Colleen McCullough, Peter Mendel, Haley Okuley, and Mahlet Tebeka.
We would also like to thank our usability testing participants, including Dr. Flavio Casoy from the New York State Psychiatric Institute and Dr. Joe Sepulveda from the Hillcrest Family Health Center.
We are also indebted to our quality assurance reviewers, including Sherry Larkins at UCLA, Heather Gotham at Stanford, and Audrey Burnam, Alex Dopp, Jeanne Ringel, and Paul Koegel at RAND.
Notes
1 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, Rockville, Md., HHS Publication No. PEP20-07-01-001, NSDUH Series H-55, 2020a.
2 Ober, A. J., S. B. Hunter, C. M. McCullough, I. Leamon, M. McCreary, I. Beas, et al., “Opioid Use Disorder Among Community Mental Health Clinic Clients: Prevalence, Characteristics and Treatment Willingness,” Psychiatric Services, forthcoming.
References
- Aarons, Gregory A., Michael Hurlburt, and Sarah McCue Horwitz, "Advancing a Conceptual Model of Evidence-Based Practice Implementation in Public Service Sectors," Administration and Policy in Mental Health, Vol. 38, No. 1, January 2011, pp. 4–23.
- Acosta, Joie D., Anita Chandra, and Jaime Madrigano, An Agenda to Advance Integrative Resilience Research and Practice: Key Themes from a Resilience Roundtable, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1683-RWJ, 2017. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1683.html
- Acosta, Joie, Matthew Chinman, Patricia Ebener, Patrick S. Malone, Susan Paddock, Andrea Phillips, Peter Scales, and Mary Ellen Slaughter, "An Intervention to Improve Program Implementation: Findings from a Two-Year Cluster Randomized Trial of Assets—Getting To Outcomes," Implementation Science, Vol. 8, No. 87, 2013.
- Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network, "Prescription Opioids and Heroin," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://attcnetwork.org/sites/default/files/5-Mid-America_ATTC_UMKC-SBIRT_Opioid_Patient_Ed_Eng.pdf
- Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network, "Training and Events Calendar," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://attcnetwork.org/centers/global-attc/training-and-events-calendar
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, "Preventing Pressure Ulcers in Hospitals," webpage, October 2014. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.ahrq.gov/patient-safety/settings/hospital/resource/pressureulcer/tool/pu7.html
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, "Appendix A. Facility Personnel Spreadsheet—Implementation Guide," webpage, May 2017a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.ahrq.gov/hai/tools/ambulatory-surgery/sections/implementation/implementation-guide/app-a.html
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, "Appendix B. Your First Checklist Meeting Guide—Implementation Guide," webpage, May 2017b. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.ahrq.gov/hai/tools/ambulatory-surgery/sections/implementation/implementation-guide/app-b.html
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, "Surgical Safety Team Roles and Responsibilities Tool," webpage, December 2017c. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.ahrq.gov/hai/tools/surgery/tools/applying-cusp/surgical-roles.html
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, The Guide to Improving Patient Safety in Primary Care Settings by Engaging Patients and Families, Rockville, Md., April 2018a. As of March 25, 2021: https://www.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/wysiwyg/professionals/quality-patient-safety/patient-family-engagement/pfeprimarycare/pfepc-fullguide-final508.pdf
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Ambulatory Surgery Center Survey on Patient Safety Culture: User's Guide, Rockville, Md., July 2018b. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/wysiwyg/professionals/quality-patient-safety/patientsafetyculture/asc/userguide/ascusersguide.pdf
- AIMS Center, University of Washington Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, "Creating a Shared Vision for Collaborative Care," undated-a. As of October 26, 2020: https://aims.uw.edu/resource-library/creating-shared-vision-collaborative-care
- AIMS Center, University of Washington Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, "Implementation Guide: Step 1—Identify Your Champions," webpage, undated-b. As of October 26, 2020: https://aims.uw.edu/collaborative-care/implementation-guide/lay-foundation/identify-your-champions
- AIMS Center, University of Washington Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, "Implementation Guide: Step 2—Build Your Team," webpage, undated-c. As of October 26, 2020: https://aims.uw.edu/collaborative-care/implementation-guide/plan-clinical-practice-change/build-your-team
- Alkermes, Inc., "Make Vivitrol Part of Your Opioid-Free Recovery Journey," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.vivitrol.com/opioid-dependence
- Alkermes, Inc., "Full Prescribing Information (Vivitrol)," July 2020. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.vivitrol.com/content/pdfs/prescribing-information.pdf
- All Psychology Schools, "Substance Abuse Counseling Job Description: What You'll Do," webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.allpsychologyschools.com/substance-abuse-counseling/job-description/
- Alter, Adam, "Why It's Dangerous to Label People," Psychology Today online, May 17, 2010. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/alternative-truths/201005/why-its-dangerous-label-people
- American Addiction Centers, "Alcohol Relapse Warning Signs," webpage, December 27, 2019a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcohol.org/relapse-prevention/warning-signs/
- American Addiction Centers, "Treat Schizophrenia & Alcoholism," webpage, December 27, 2019b. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcohol.org/co-occurring-disorder/schizophrenia/
- American Addiction Centers, "Treating Alcoholism and Co-Occurring Disorders," webpage, January 15, 2020a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcohol.org/co-occurring-disorder/
- American Addiction Centers, "Treating Bipolar Disorder and Alcohol Abuse," webpage, January 15, 2020b. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcohol.org/co-occurring-disorder/bipolar/
- American Addiction Centers, "The Effects of Opioid Use," webpage, March 17, 2020c. As of March 21, 2021: https://drugabuse.com/opioids/effects-of-use/
- American Addiction Centers, "Fentanyl Withdrawal," webpage, March 30, 2020d. As of March 21, 2021: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/withdrawal-timelines-treatments/fentanyl
- American Association of Nurse Practitioners, "What's a Nurse Practitioner (NP)?" webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.aanp.org/about/all-about-nps/whats-a-nurse-practitioner
- American Psychiatric Association, "DSM Library: Anxiety Disorders," webpage, undated-a. As of October 19, 2020: https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/abs/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596.dsm05
- American Psychiatric Association, "DSM Library: Bipolar and Related Disorders," webpage, undated-b. As of October 19, 2020: https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/abs/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596.dsm03
- American Psychiatric Association, "DSM Library: Depressive Disorders," webpage, undated-c. As of October 19, 2020: https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/abs/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596.dsm04
- American Psychiatric Association, "DSM Library: Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders," webpage, undated-d. As of October 26, 2020: https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/abs/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596.dsm06
- American Psychiatric Association, "DSM Library: Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders," webpage, undated-e. As of October 26, 2020: https://dsm.psychiatryonline.org/doi/abs/10.1176/appi.books.9780890425596.dsm02
- American Psychiatric Association, "DSM-5 Criteria for Diagnosis of Opioid Use Disorder," undated-f. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asam.org/docs/default-source/education-docs/dsm-5-dx-oud-8-28-2017.pdf
- American Psychiatric Association, "Opioid Use Disorder," webpage, undated-g. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/addiction/opioid-use-disorder/opioid-use-disorder
- American Psychiatric Association, "What Is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder?" webpage, July 2017. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/ocd/what-is-obsessive-compulsive-disorder
- American Psychiatric Association, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), Washington, D.C., October 1, 2020.
- American Psychological Association, "Understanding and Overcoming Opioid Abuse," webpage, January 1, 2017. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.apa.org/topics/opioid-abuse
- American Society of Addiction Medicine, "Education: Live and Online CME," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asam.org/education/live-online-cme
- American Society of Addiction Medicine, Opioid Addiction Treatment: A Guide for Patients, Families and Friends, brochure, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asam.org/docs/default-source/publications/asam-opioid-patient-piece_-5bopt2-5d_3d.pdf
- American Society of Addiction Medicine, "Pain Management and Opioids: Balancing Risks and Benefits," webpage, undated-c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asam.org/education/live-online-cme/opioid-prescribing
- American Society of Addiction Medicine, "Subjective Opiate Withdrawal Scale (SOWS)," undated-d. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asam.org/docs/default-source/education-docs/sows_8-28-2017.pdf
- American Society of Addiction Medicine, "What Is an Addiction Specialist?" webpage, undated-e. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.asam.org/Quality-Science/public-resources/what-is-an-addiction-specialist#9fffc39c-f2fb-4b3a-8d0a-40427120b75f
- American Society of Addiction Medicine, "The ASAM 2015 National Practice Guideline for the Use of Medications in the Treatment of Addiction Involving Opioid Use," webpage, 2015. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asam.org/Quality-Science/quality/npg
- American Society of Addiction Medicine e-Learning Center, "The ASAM Fundamentals of Addiction Medicine 40-Hour CME Program," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://elearning.asam.org/products/the-asam-fundamentals-of-addiction-medicine-40-hour-cme-program-online
- American Society of Anesthesiologists, "Non-Opioid Treatment," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.asahq.org/madeforthismoment/pain-management/non-opioid-treatment/
- Ashford, Robert D., Austin M. Brown, and Brenda Curtis, "Substance Use, Recovery, and Linguistics: The Impact of Word Choice on Explicit and Implicit Bias," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Vol. 189, August 1, 2018, pp. 131–138.
- Behavioral Health Evolution, "Nine Strategies for Families Helping a Loved One in Recovery," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.bhevolution.org/public/family_support.page
- Behavioral Health Evolution, "Severe Mental Illness Defined by Duration and Disability," webpage, undated-b. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.bhevolution.org/public/severe_mental_illness.page
- Behavioral Health Services, "Residential Impatient Treatment," webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.bhs-inc.org/residential-inpatient-treatment
- Boyd, Jennifer E., Emerald P. Adler, Poorni G. Otilingam, and Townley Peters, "Internalized Stigma of Mental Illness (ISMI) Scale: A Multinational Review," Comprehensive Psychiatry, Vol. 55, No. 1, January 2014, pp. 221–231.
- Bromley, Elizabeth, Derjung M. Tarn, Michael McCreary, Brian Hurley, Allison J. Ober, and Katherine E. Watkins, "Attitudes About Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder Among Individuals with Serious Mental Illness: A Health Belief Model Analysis," Journal of Substance Abuse Disorders, Vol. 114, July 2020.
- C4 Events, "Upcoming Webinars," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.c4events.org/webinars/
- California Bridge, "Medicines for Treating Opioid Use Disorder," brochure, September 2020. As of March 24, 2021: https://cabridge.org/resource/medicines-for-treating-opioid-use-disorder-what-you-need-to-know/
- California Institute for Behavioral Health Solutions, Substance Use Disorder Curriculum Modules: Integrating SUD Treatment Skills into the Behavioral Health Curriculum, Sacramento, Calif., undated.
- Casadonte, Paul P., "Buprenorphine Induction," Providers Clinical Support System guidance, November 27, 2013. As of March 21, 2021: https://30qkon2g8eif8wrj03zeh041-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/PCSS-MATGuidanceBuprenorphineInduction.Casadonte.pdf
- Celebrate Recovery, "Find a Location Near You," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://locator.crgroups.info/
- Center for Care Innovations, "Resource Hub," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.careinnovations.org/atshbehavioralhealth-teams/resource-hub/
- Center of Excellence for Integrated Health Solutions, homepage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/integrated-health-coe/
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Alcohol Use in Pregnancy," fact sheet, undated-a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/fasd/documents/fasd_alcoholuse.pdf
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Pregnancy and Alcohol Don't Mix," brochure, undated-b. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/fasd/documents/FASDBrochure_final-508.pdf
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Information for Patients," webpage, July 26, 2019. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/patients/index.html
- Chinman, Matthew, Joie Acosta, Patricia Ebener, Q. Burkhart, Patrick S. Malone, Susan M. Paddock, Michael Clifford, Maryann Corsello, Tim Duffy, Sarah Hunter, Margaret Jones, Michel Lahti, Andrea Phillips, Susan Savell, Peter C. Scales, and Nancy Tellett-Royce, "Intervening with Practitioners to Improve the Quality of Prevention: One Year Findings from a Randomized Trial of Assets–Getting To Outcomes," Journal of Primary Prevention, Vol. 34, No. 3, June 2013, pp. 173–191.
- Columbia Psychiatry, "Vivitrol Injection Preparation," YouTube video, June 16, 2014. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZBaDCIWSwg
- Choose Change California, homepage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://choosechangeca.org/
- CLARE Matrix, "The Matrix Model," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.clarematrix.org/training/the-matrix-model/
- College on Problems of Drug Dependence, "Future Meetings," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://cpdd.org/meetings/future-meetings/
- Community Prevention Initiative, "Archived Webinars," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.ca-cpi.org/ta-training-services/cpi-webinars/archived
- Connecticut State Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, homepage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://portal.ct.gov/dmhas
- Damschroder, Laura J., David C. Aron, Rosalind E. Keith, Susan R. Kirsh, Jeffery A. Alexander, and Julie C. Lowery, "Fostering Implementation of Health Services Research Findings into Practice: A Consolidated Framework for Advancing Implementation Science," Implementation Science, Vol. 4, No. 50, September 2009.
- Davis, Kathleen, "Ten Health Risks of Chronic Heavy Drinking," Medical News Today webpage, February 19, 2018. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/297734
- Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury, "Medications for the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder," brochure, September 2016. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.healthquality.va.gov/guidelines/MH/sud/MedicationsForTheTreatmentOfAlcoholUseDisorderBrochure92816.pdf
- Department of Mental Health Law & Policy, Louis de la Parte Florida Mental Health Institute, University of South Florida, "Co-Occurring Disorders Treatment Workbook," 2002. As of October 26, 2020: https://scholarcommons.usf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?&article=1593&context=mhlp_facpub
- DeVido, Jeffrey J., and Roger D. Weiss, "Treatment of the Depressed Alcoholic Patient," Current Psychiatry Reports, Vol. 14, No. 6, December 2012, pp. 610–618.
- Dual Recovery Anonymous, homepage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.draonline.org/
- ECO Cups, High-Quality Rapid Tests with Cutting Edge Technology, flyer, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://hemosure.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/product-literature-ecocup.pdf
- Elkins, Chris, "Alcohol Relapse," webpage, February 28, 2020. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.drugrehab.com/addiction/alcohol/relapse/
- Facebook, "Alcoholics Anonymous," public group, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2204624657/
- "For Friends and Family Members," MentalHealth.gov, December 22, 2020. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.mentalhealth.gov/talk/friends-family-members
- Foundations Recovery Network, "10 Tips on Holding an Intervention," webpage, undated-a. As of October 26, 2020: https://dualdiagnosis.org/interventions/10-tips-on-holding-an-intervention/
- Foundations Recovery Network, "Co-Occurring Disorders Treatment," webpage, undated-b. As of October 26, 2020: https://dualdiagnosis.org/co-occurring-disorders-treatment/
- Freeman, Jeffrey D., Brigette Blacker, Grace Hatt, Sophia Tan, Jeremy Ratcliff, Thomas B. Woolf, Craig Tower, and Daniel J. Barnett, "Use of Big Data and Information and Communications Technology in Disasters: An Integrative Review," Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness, Vol. 13, No. 2, April 2019, pp. 353–367.
- Galbicsek, Carol, "Alcohol Intervention," Alcohol Rehab Guide webpage, October 26, 2020. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcoholrehabguide.org/support/interventions/
- Get Naloxone Now, homepage, undated. As of March 20, 2021: https://getnaloxonenow.org/#home
- Glass, Joe, "The Impact of Stigma on Healthcare for People with Substance Use Disorders," briefing slides, July 25, 2018. As of October 26, 2020: https://adai.uw.edu/nwattc/pdfs/webinar_glass_slides_201807.pdf
- Greenhalgh, Trisha, Glenn Robert, Fraser Macfarlane, Paul Bate, and Olivia Kyriakidou, "Diffusion of Innovations in Service Organizations: Systematic Review and Recommendations," Milbank Quarterly, Vol. 82, No. 4, December 2004, pp. 581–629.
- Guerrero, Erick G., Jemima Frimpong, Yinfei Kong, Karissa Fenwick, and Gregory A. Aarons, "Advancing Theory on the Multilevel Role of Leadership in the Implementation of Evidence-Based Health Care Practices," Health Care Manage Review, Vol. 45, No. 2, 2020, pp. 151–161.
- Hardey, Sarah, "Treatment Options for PTSD and Addiction," American Addiction Centers webpage, March 16, 2021. As of March 21, 2021: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/co-occurring-disorders/ptsd-addiction
- Hazelden Publishing, "Hazelden’s Co-Occurring Disorders Program (CDP): Updated for DSM-5," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.hazelden.org/web/go/cooccurring
- Health eKnowledge, "Opioid Use Disorder Treatment," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://healtheknowledge.org/course/index.php?categoryid=91
- Health eKnowledge, "Pharmacology for Behavioral Health," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://healtheknowledge.org/course/index.php?categoryid=49
- Heinzerling, Keith G., Allison J. Ober, Karen Lamp, David De Vries, and Katherine E. Watkins, SUMMIT: Procedures for Medication-Assisted Treatment of Alcohol or Opioid Dependence in Primary Care, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TL-148-1-NIDA, 2016. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.rand.org/pubs/tools/TL148-1.html
- Hepner, Kimberly A., Jeanne Miranda, Stephanie Woo, Katherine E. Watkins, Isabel Lagomasino, Shelley H. Wiseman, and Ricardo F. Muñoz, Building Recovery by Improving Goals, Habits, and Thoughts (BRIGHT): A Group Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Depression in Clients with Co-Occurring Alcohol and Drug Use Problems—Group Member's Workbook, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-977/2-NIAAA, 2011. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.rand.org/pubs/technical_reports/TR977z2.html
- Hepner, Kimberly A., Ricardo F. Muñoz, Stephanie Woo, Karen Chan Osilla, Shelley H. Wiseman, and Katherine E. Watkins, Building Recovery by Improving Goals, Habits, and Thoughts (BRIGHT-2): An Integrated Group Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Co-Occurring Depression and Alcohol and Drug Use Problems—Group Leader's Manual, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-978/1-NIDA, 2011. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.rand.org/pubs/technical_reports/TR978z1.html
- Horvitz-Lennon, Marcela, Katherine E. Watkins, Harold Alan Pincus, Lisa R. Shugarman, Brad Smith, Teryn Mattox, and Thomas E. Mannle, Jr., Veterans Health Administration Mental Health Program Evaluation Technical Manual, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, WR-682-VHA, 2009. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.rand.org/pubs/working_papers/WR682.html
- Hunter, Sarah B., Patricia A. Ebener, Matthew Chinman, Allison J. Ober, and Christina Y. Huang, Promoting Success: A Getting To Outcomes® Guide to Implementing Continuous Quality Improvement for Community Service Organizations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TL-179-NIDA, 2015. As of March 17, 2021: https://www.rand.org/pubs/tools/TL179.html
- Hurley, Brian, Keith G. Heinzerling, Catherine C. Cohen, Allison J. Ober, and Katherine E. Watkins, Medications for Alcohol Use Disorder in Mental Health Settings, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TL-341-NIAAA, 2019. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.rand.org/pubs/tools/TL341.html
- Institute for Research, Education and Training in Addictions, "Resources: Co-Occurring Disorder Toolkit," webpage, March 30, 2018. As of March 21, 2021: https://ireta.org/resources/co-occurring-disorder-toolkit/
- Jacobson, Nora, Lucy Trojanowski, and Carolyn S. Dewa, "What Do Peer Support Workers Do? A Job Description," BMC Health Services Research, Vol. 12, No. 205, July 19, 2012.
- Jhanjee, Sonali, "Evidence Based Psychosocial Interventions in Substance Use," Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine, Vol. 36, No. 2, 2014, pp. 112–118.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Opioid Addiction: Opioids—Frequently Asked Questions," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/opioids/frequently-asked-questions-opioids.html
- Johns Hopkins Medicine, "Opioid Addiction: Signs of Opioid Abuse," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/opioids/signs-of-opioid-abuse.html
- Johns Hopkins Medicine Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, CUSP Tool: Culture Check-Up Process, Baltimore, Md., undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/armstrong_institute/_files/cusp_toolkit_new/culture-check-up-process.pdf
- Johnson, Jeffrey T., "Removing the Stigma of Addiction," webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.nm.org/healthbeat/healthy-tips/emotional-health/removing-the-stigma-of-addiction
- Kadden, Ronald, Kathleen Carroll, Dennis Donovan, Ned Cooney, Peter Monti, David Abrams, Mark Litt, and Reid Hester, Cognitive-Behavioral Coping Skills Therapy Manual: A Clinical Research Guide for Therapists Treating Individuals with Alcohol Abuse and Dependence, Rockville, Md.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, No. 94-3724, 2003.
- L.A. Care, "eConsult," homepage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.econsultla.com/
- Leeman, Jennifer, Larissa Calancie, Marieke A. Hartman, Cam T. Escoffery, Alison K. Herrmann, Lindsay E. Tague, Alexis A. Moore, Katherine M. Wilson, Michelle Schreiner, and Carmen Samuel-Hodge, "What Strategies Are Used to Build Practitioners' Capacity to Implement Community-Based Interventions and Are They Effective? A Systematic Review," Implementation Science, Vol. 10, No. 80, 2015.
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Substance Abuse Prevention and Control, "Patient and Public," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/sapc/PatientPublic.htm
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Substance Abuse Prevention and Control, "Substance Use Service and Bed Availability Tool (SBAT): Recovery Is Possible," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://sapccis.ph.lacounty.gov/sbat/
- Malone, Sara, Kim Prewitt, Rachel Hackett, John C. Lin, Virginia McKay, Callie Walsh-Bailey, and Douglas Luke, "Clinical Sustainability Assessment Tool," webpage, undated. As of March 25, 2021: https://www.sustaintool.org/csat/
- Mayo Clinic, "Alcohol Use Disorder: Mayo Clinic Radio," YouTube video, September 29, 2018. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJg_Aj_Fyrg
- Mayo Proceedings, "Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opioid-Use Disorder," YouTube video, September 19, 2019. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG-oQ7etG6w
- MedlinePlus, "Alternative Medicine—Pain Relief," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/002064.htm
- "Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders," MentalHealth.gov, March 22, 2019. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.mentalhealth.gov/what-to-look-for/mental-health-substance-use-disorders
- Meyer, Anne-Marie, Meredith Davis, and Glen P. Mays, "Defining Organizational Capacity for Public Health Services and Systems Research," Journal of Public Health Management and Practice, Vol. 18, No. 6, November 2012, pp. 535–544.
- Miller, William R., Allen Zweben, Carlo C. DiClemente, and Robert G. Rychtarik, Motivational Enhancement Therapy Manual: A Clinical Research Guide for Therapists Treating Individuals with Alcohol Abuse and Dependence, Rockville, Md.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, No. 94-3723, 1999.
- Monico, Nicolle, "How Anxiety Disorders and Alcoholism Are Linked," American Addiction Centers webpage, June 1, 2020. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcohol.org/co-occurring-disorder/anxiety/
- Moore, Teah L., "Co-Occurring Disorders: Mental Health and Substance Use," Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network briefing, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://attcnetwork.org/media/1367
- Narayanan, Anu, Melissa Finucane, Joie Acosta, and Amanda Wicker, "From Awareness to Action: Accounting for Infrastructure Interdependencies in Disaster Response and Recovery Planning," GeoHealth, Vol. 4, No. 8, August 2020.
- Narcotics Anonymous, homepage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.na.org/
- National Advisory Mental Health Council's Workgroup on Services and Clinical Epidemiology Research, The Road Ahead: Research Partnerships to Transform Services, Washington, D.C.: National Institute of Mental Health, May 12, 2006.
- National Alliance of Advocates for Buprenorphine Treatment, "Buprenorphine: A Treatment for Opioid Addiction in the Privacy of a Doctor’s Office," brochure, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.naabt.org/documents/naabt_brochure%20Version%202.pdf
- National Alliance of Advocates for Buprenorphine Treatment, "How Buprenorphine Works," undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.naabt.org/collateral/How_Bupe_Works.pdf
- National Alliance of Advocates for Buprenorphine Treatment, "Time for Change: A Fundamental Description of the Recovery Process," undated-c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.naabt.org/documents/TimeForChangeNAABT.pdf
- National Alliance on Mental Illness, "Support Groups," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.nami.org/Support-Education/Support-Groups
- National Association for Addiction Professionals, "Education," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.naadac.org/education
- National Association for Addiction Professionals, "Integrating Co-Occurring Disorders—An Introduction to What Every Addiction Counselor Needs to Know," webinar, July 14, 2011. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.naadac.org/integrating-co-occurring-disorders---an-introduction-to-what-every-addiction-counselor-needs-to-know
- National Clinical Consultation Center, "Substance Use Management," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://nccc.ucsf.edu/clinician-consultation/substance-use-management/
- National Conference on Addiction Disorders, homepage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.theaddictionconference.com/
- National Council for Behavioral Health, "Webinar Archives," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.thenationalcouncil.org/events-and-training/webinars/webinar-archive/
- National Council for Behavioral Health, Implementing Care for Alcohol and Other Drug Use in Medical Settings: An Extension of SBIRT, Washington, D.C., February 2018.
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, "LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury," database, Bethesda, Md., 2012. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK547852/
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "Alcohol's Effects on the Body," webpage, undated-a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohols-effects-health/alcohols-effects-body
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "Answers to Frequently Asked Medication Questions," webpage, undated-b. As of October 26, 2020: https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/combine/faqs.htm
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "Genetics of Alcohol Use Disorder," webpage, undated-c. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohol-health/overview-alcohol-consumption/alcohol-use-disorders/genetics-alcohol-use-disorders
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "How to Conduct a Brief Intervention for At-Risk Drinking (No Abuse or Dependence)," webpage, undated-d. As of October 26, 2020: https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/practitioner/PocketGuide/pocket_guide7.htm
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "Professional Education Materials," webpage, undated-e. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohols-effects-health/professional-education-materials
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "Understanding Alcohol Use Disorder," webpage, undated-f. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/alcohol-health/overview-alcohol-consumption/alcohol-use-disorders
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, "Alcohol Alert," U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, No. 28, April 1995. As of October 26, 2020: https://pubs.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/aa28.htm
- National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, Treatment for Alcohol Problems: Finding and Getting Help, Washington, D.C., No. 14-7974, 2014.
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "About Treatment," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/drug-topics/treatment
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Naloxone," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/naloxone
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Patients and Families," webpage, undated-c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/drug-topics/patients-families
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Seeking Drug Abuse Treatment: Know What to Ask," brochure, June 2013. As of March 20, 2021: https://d14rmgtrwzf5a.cloudfront.net/sites/default/files/treatmentbrochure_web.pdf
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, Effective Treatments for Opioid Addiction, Rockville, Md., November 2016. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/effective-treatments-opioid-addiction
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Other Opioid Prescribing Resources," webpage, June 2, 2017. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/nidamed-medical-health-professionals/opioid-crisis-pain-management/other-opioid-prescribing-resources
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, Prescription Opioids and Heroin Research Report, Rockville, Md., January 2018a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/prescription-opioids-heroin/introduction
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Comorbidity: Substance Use Disorders and Other Mental Illnesses DrugFacts," webpage, August 2018b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/comorbidity-substance-use-disorders-other-mental-illnesses
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Office-Based Buprenorphine Treatment for OUD," YouTube video, September 27, 2018c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0vWVLuXTW0
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Opioid Use Disorder Treatment," webpage, January 10, 2019a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/nidamed-medical-health-professionals/treatment/opioid-use-disorder-treatment
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "What Is Fentanyl?" webpage, February 2019b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/fentanyl
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Step by Step Guides to Finding Treatment for Drug Use Disorders: If Your Adult Friend or Loved One Has a Problem with Drugs," webpage, October 2019c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/step-by-step-guides-to-finding-treatment-drug-use-disorders/if-your-adult-friend-or-loved-one-has-problem-drugs
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, Misuse of Prescription Drugs Research Report, Rockville, Md., June 2020a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/misuse-prescription-drugs/overview
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Health Professions Education," webpage, September 14, 2020b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/nidamed-medical-health-professionals/health-professions-education
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Screening and Assessment Tools Chart," March 23, 2021. As of March 25, 2021: https://www.drugabuse.gov/nidamed-medical-health-professionals/screening-tools-resources/chart-screening-tools
- National Institute on Drug Abuse Clinical Coordinating Center, "National Drug Abuse Treatment: Trainings and Webinars—Recordings and Presentations," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: http://ctndisseminationlibrary.org/ctntraining.htm
- National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Drug Abuse Treatment Clinical Trials Network Clinical Coordinating Center, "CTN Webinar: Integrated Treatment of Co-Occurring Disorders," YouTube video, July 19, 2012. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4wyhBYxjRY
- National Institutes of Health, "Everything You Wanted to Know about Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder: A Primer for Non-Clinicians," YouTube video, August 15, 2017. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4zIMGFb_CU
- Norton, Aaron, "Overview of How to Diagnose Substance Use Disorders Using DSM-5," YouTube video, February 15, 2017. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIBbqUQ6KLk
- Ober, A. J., S. B. Hunter, C. M. McCullough, I. Leamon, M. McCreary, I. Beas, et al., “Opioid Use Disorder Among Community Mental Health Clinic Clients: Prevalence, Characteristics and Treatment Willingness,” Psychiatric Services, forthcoming.
- Ohio State University College of Social Work, "The Trauma of Addiction and Overdose: Opioid Overdose Family Support Toolkit," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://u.osu.edu/toolkit/
- Opioid Response Network, "Recorded Webinars," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://opioidresponsenetwork.org/Education/index.aspx
- Pala, Serhat, "How to Read a Drug Test Cup," Drug Testing blog, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://testcountry.com/blogs/drug-testing/how-to-read-a-drug-test-cup
- Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, Heroin, Fentanyl, and Other Opioids: A Comprehensive Resource for Families with a Teen or Young Adult Struggling with Opioid Use, New York, N.Y., undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://drugfree.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Heroin-Fentanyl-Other-Opioids-eBook-Partnership-for-Drug-Free-Kids.pdf
- Patterson, Eric, "Detox FAQs," American Addiction Centers webpage, November 25, 2018. As of October 26, 2020: https://drugabuse.com/detox/
- Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Training and Technical Assistance Center, "State PDMP Profiles and Contacts," webpage, undated. As of March 25, 2021: https://www.pdmpassist.org/state
- Proctor, Enola K., Byron J. Powell, Ana A. Baumann, Ashley M. Hamilton, and Ryan L. Santens, "Writing Implementation Research Grant Proposals: Ten Key Ingredients," Implementation Science, Vol. 7, No. 96, 2012.
- Providers Clinical Support System, "Ask a Clinical Question," webpage, undated-a. As of October 26, 2020: https://pcssnow.org/mentoring/ask-a-clinical-question/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "Chronic Pain Core Curriculum," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://pcssnow.org/education-training/treating-chronic-pain-core-curriculum/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "Overview of Medications for Addiction Treatment: Naltrexone," webpage, undated-c. As of March 21, 2021: https://pcssnow.org/medications-for-opioid-use-disorder/naltrexone/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "PCSS Implementation Discussion Forum," webpage, undated-d. As of October 26, 2020: https://pcssnow.org/pcss-implementation-program/discussion-forum/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "SUD 101 Core Curriculum," webpage, undated-e. As of March 21, 2021: https://pcssnow.org/education-training/sud-core-curriculum/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "Medication-Assisted Treatment for Adolescents in Specialty Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder," webpage, March 15, 2017a. As of March 24, 2021: https://pcssnow.org/medication-assisted-treatment-for-adolescents-in-specialty-treatment-for-opioid-use-disorder/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "Video: Preparation and Injection of Extended-Release Naltrexone (Vivitrol)," webpage, December 6, 2017b. As of March 24, 2021: https://pcssnow.org/resource/video-preparation-injection-extended-release-naltrexone-vivitrol/
- Providers Clinical Support System, "MAT Handouts for Patients and Family Members," webpage, June 13, 2018. As of March 24, 2021: https://pcssnow.org/resource/mat-handouts-for-patients-and-family-members/
- Prunty, Leesa M., and Jeremy J. Prunty, "Acute Opioid Withdrawal: Identification and Treatment Strategies," U.S. Pharmacist, Vol. 41, No. 11, November 17, 2016. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.uspharmacist.com/article/acute-opioid-withdrawal-identification-and-treatment-strategies
- Research Recovery Institute, "Addictionary," webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.recoveryanswers.org/addiction-ary/
- Robinson, Lawrence, Melinda Smith, and Jeanne Segal, "Dual Diagnosis: Substance Abuse and Mental Health," HelpGuide, September 2020. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.helpguide.org/articles/addictions/substance-abuse-and-mental-health.htm
- Shivani, Ramesh, R. Jeffrey Goldsmith, and Robert M. Anthenelli, "Alcoholism and Psychiatric Disorders: Diagnostic Challenges," Alcohol Research & Health, Vol. 26, No. 2, 2002, pp. 90–98.
- SMART Recovery, homepage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.smartrecovery.org/
- SMART Recovery, "Search Smart Recovery Meetings in Your Area," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.smartrecoverytest.org/local/
- Smith, Kathleen, "Depression and Opioid Abuse," Psycom.net, November 25, 2018. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.psycom.net/depression.central.opioid.abuse.html
- Smith, Kathleen, "Prescription Drug Abuse," Psycom.net, October 13, 2020. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.psycom.net/prescription-drug-abuse
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Buprenorphine," webpage, undated-a. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.samhsa.gov/medication-assisted-treatment/medications-counseling-related-conditions/buprenorphine
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Buprenorphine Practitioner Locator," webpage, undated-b. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.samhsa.gov/medication-assisted-treatment/practitioner-program-data/treatment-practitioner-locator
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Helping a Loved One Dealing with Mental and/or Substance Use Disorders," undated-c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/samhsa_families_family_support_guide_final508.pdf
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Publications and Digital Products: Matrix Manuals," webpage, undated-d. As of March 21, 2021: https://store.samhsa.gov/?f%5B0%5D=series%3A5556
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Supporting a Loved One Dealing with Mental and/or Substance Use Disorders," undated-e. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/samhsa_families_conversation_guide_final508.pdf
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Your Recovery Is Important: Virtual Recovery Resources," undated-f. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.samhsa.gov/sites/default/files/virtual-recovery-resources.pdf
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Integrated Treatment for Co-Occurring Disorders Evidence-Based Practices (EBP) KIT, Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, January 2010a. As of October 26, 2020: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Integrated-Treatment-for-Co-Occurring-Disorders-Evidence-Based-Practices-EBP-KIT/SMA08-4366
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Incorporating Alcohol Pharmacotherapies into Medical Practice: KAP Keys for Clinicians Based on TIP 49, Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, June 2010b. As of October 26, 2020: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Incorporating-Alcohol-Pharmacotherapies-Into-Medical-Practice/SMA10-4544
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Alcohol and Drug Addiction Happens in the Best of Families," brochure, September 2012. As of March 21, 2021: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Alcohol-and-Drug-Addiction-Happens-in-the-Best-of-Families/SMA12-4159
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TIP 49: Incorporating Alcohol Pharmacotherapies into Medical Practice, Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, May 2013. As of October 26, 2020: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/TIP-49-Incorporating-Alcohol-Pharmacotherapies-Medical-Practice/SMA13-4380
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TIP 41: Substance Abuse Treatment: Group Therapy, Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, October 2015. As of March 21, 2021: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/TIP-41-Substance-Abuse-Treatment-Group-Therapy/SMA15-3991
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Opioid Use Disorder and Pregnancy, Rockville, Md., August 2018. As of March 21, 2021: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/Opioid-Use-Disorder-and-Pregnancy/SMA18-5071FS1
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Key Substance Use and Mental Health Indicators in the United States: Results from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, Rockville, Md., HHS Publication No. PEP20-07-01-001, NSDUH Series H-55, 2020a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt29393/2019NSDUHFFRPDFWHTML/2019NSDUHFFR090120.htm
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TIP 42: Substance Use Treatment for Persons with Co-Occurring Disorders, Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, March 2020b. As of March 21, 2021: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/tip-42-substance-use-treatment-persons-co-occurring-disorders/PEP20-02-01-004
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, "Shared Decision-Making Tools," webpage, April 16, 2020c. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.samhsa.gov/brss-tacs/recovery-support-tools/shared-decision-making
- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorder, Washington, D.C.: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, May 2020d. As of March 24, 2021: https://store.samhsa.gov/product/TIP-63-Medications-for-Opioid-Use-Disorder-Full-Document/PEP20-02-01-006
- Sullivan, John T., Kathy Sykora, Joyce Schneiderman, Claudio A. Naranjo, and Edward M. Sellers, "Clinical Institute Withdrawal Assessment for Alcohol Scale, Revised (CIWA-Ar)," British Journal of Addiction, Vol. 84, 1989.
- The Recovery Village, "OCD and Alcohol," webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/alcohol-abuse/faq/alcoholism-ocd-related/#gref
- The Recovery Village, "Drug and Alcohol Relapse Happens in Three Stages," webpage, March 6, 2020. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/alcohol-abuse/stages-of-drug-alcohol-relapse/#gref
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, "How to Administer Naltrexone Extended Release Intramuscular Injection," YouTube video, November 11, 2017. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q71JBlT4IxA
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, "Drinking and Your Pregnancy," brochure, No. 96-4101, 2012. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/sites/default/files/publications/pregnancy.pdf
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "Vivitrol Patient Package Insert (PPI)," November 11, 2005. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2006/021897lbl.pdf
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration, "Drugs of Abuse Home Use Test," webpage, September 27, 2018. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/drugs-abuse-tests/drugs-abuse-home-use-test
- U.S. Preventive Services, "Unhealthy Drug Use: Screening," webpage, June 9, 2020. As of March 21, 2021: https://uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/recommendation/drug-use-illicit-screening
- Valuemed Medical Supplies, "ECO 10 Drug Test Cup Drug Testing Kit Information," YouTube video, March 24, 2015. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tVZqLFL7WQc
- Walker, Leah K., "Alcohol & Depression," American Addiction Centers webpage, July 13, 2020a. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.alcohol.org/co-occurring-disorder/depression/
- Walker, Leah K., "Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms, Treatment, and Timeline," webpage, October 23, 2020b. As of October 26, 2020: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/withdrawal-timelines-treatments/alcohol
- Walker, Leah K., "Opiate Withdrawal Timeline, Symptoms, and Treatment," American Addiction Centers webpage, March 16, 2021. As of March 21, 2021: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/withdrawal-timelines-treatments/opiate
- Wandersman, Abraham, Victoria H. Chien, and Jason Katz, "Toward an Evidence-Based System for Innovation Support for Implementing Innovations with Quality: Tools, Training, Technical Assistance, and Quality Assurance/Quality Improvement," American Journal of Community Psychology, Vol. 50, No. 3-4, December 2012, pp. 445–459.
- Watkins, Meredith, "The Connection Between Anxiety and Alcohol," American Addiction Centers webpage, November 25, 2019. As of October 26, 2020: https://americanaddictioncenters.org/alcoholism-treatment/anxiety
- Watson, Stephanie, "Mental Health and Opioid Dependence: How Are They Connected?" Healthline, October 16, 2019. As of March 21, 2021: https://www.healthline.com/health/opioid-withdrawal/mental-health-connection
- Weiner, Bryan J., Halle Amick, and Shoou-Yih Daniel Lee, "Conceptualization and Measurement of Organizational Readiness for Change: A Review of the Literature in Health Services Research and Other Fields," Medical Care Research and Review, Vol. 65, No. 4, August 2008, pp. 379–436.
- Weiss, Roger D., and Hilary Smith Connery, Integrated Group Therapy for Bipolar Disorder and Substance Abuse, New York: Guilford Press, 2011.
- Wesson, Donald R., and Walter Ling, "The Clinical Opiate Withdrawal Scale (COWS)," Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, Vol. 35, No. 2, 2003, pp. 253–259.
- Women for Sobriety, "Meeting Finder," webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://womenforsobriety.org/meetings/
- Wood, Katie, Vicki Giannopoulos, Eva Louie, Andrew Baillie, Gabriela Uribe, Kylie S. Lee, Paul S. Haber, and Kirsten C. Morley, "The Role of Clinical Champions in Facilitating the Use of Evidence-Based Practice in Drug and Alcohol and Mental Health Settings: A Systematic Review," Implementation Research and Practice, Vol. 1, 2020.
- Woods, Jim, "Stigma: The Most Dangerous Part of Addiction," Foundations Recovery Network and Dual Diagnosis webpage, undated. As of March 21, 2021: https://dualdiagnosis.org/stigma-the-most-dangerous-part-of-addiction/
- World Health Organization, "Management of Substance Abuse," webpage, undated. As of October 26, 2020: https://www.who.int/substance_abuse/terminology/withdrawal/en/
- World Health Organization, "Chapter 4. Withdrawal Management," in Clinical Guidelines for Withdrawal Management and Treatment of Drug Dependence in Closed Settings, Geneva, 2009.