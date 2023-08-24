RAND Institute for Civil Justice

Since 1979, the RAND Institute for Civil Justice has been dedicated to making the civil justice system more efficient and more equitable. Our research is supported by pooled grants from corporations, trade and professional associations, and individuals; by government grants and contacts; and by private foundations. The Institute disseminates its work widely to the legal, business, and research communities, and to the general public.

    Exploring Alternative Health Care Payment Models for California’s Workers’ Compensation System

    After assessing multiple alternative payment models and gathering input from stakeholders, pay-for-performance seemed the most viable alternative payment model to pilot in California.

    Aug 24, 2023

    Rethinking Case Management and the Process of Civil Justice Reform

    The American civil justice system has room for improvement in both its fairness and its efficiency, but lacks a culture of experimentation and incremental reform. This conference brought together around 30 judges, scholars, and other observers of the civil justice system to discuss how and whether the American civil justice system might develop a stronger culture of experimentation and reform.

    Mar 15, 2023

    Grounded: The FAA Alert System Failure Could Be a Wake-Up Call

    It turned out to be a system failure that grounded thousands of flights on January 11, but U.S. critical infrastructure faces a range of threats—from Russian hackers, to weather events, to angry individuals with guns. The government and organizations responsible for critical infrastructure can take steps to actively manage these risks.

    Jan 13, 2023

    Disclosure of Software Supply Chain Risks

    The exploitation of software vulnerabilities has caused billions of dollars of damage and losses to companies across the world. The complexity and of the modern software ecosystem mean that firms are more separated from the oversight of the software that runs their businesses and increasingly exposed to risks. Could the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission implement disclosure rules to address software supply chain security?

    May 26, 2022

    Worker and Employer Experiences with COVID-19 and the California Workers' Compensation System

    Given workplace risks from COVID-19, California policymakers passed Senate Bill (SB) 1159 to facilitate access to workers' compensation benefits for frontline workers. This report reviews the literature on worker and employer experiences surrounding COVID-19 and workers' compensation benefits.

    Feb 4, 2022

    Workers' Compensation and COVID-19

    As the pandemic continues, states vary on whether or how to allow workers to seek compensation for a COVID-19 diagnosis. It's too early to know the full costs, effects, and efficacy of these efforts, but now is a good time for policymakers to consider all the arguments for and against coverage.

    Jan 11, 2022

