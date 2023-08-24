Our Focus Rigorously evaluate drug policies and proposed changes

and proposed changes Create new approaches to preventing and treating substance use disorders

Help families, schools, and communities address youth substance use

Conduct economic analyses , with a special focus on sizing drug markets

, with a special focus on sizing drug markets Develop and advance methods for drug policy evaluation

Foster innovation to address current drug problems and prevent future ones

Substance use and efforts to influence it are the subject of serious policy debates around the world.

For more than 30 years, the RAND Drug Policy Research Center has conducted research to help decisionmakers in the United States and abroad address issues involving alcohol and other drugs. In doing so, the Center brings an objective and data-driven perspective to this often emotional and fractious policy arena.

Our team of experts includes those from many fields such as medicine, statistics, economics, psychology, sociology, law, criminal justice, decision science, and public policy. We are all committed to improving the health, social, and economic well-being of populations and communities throughout the world.