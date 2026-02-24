Trending Topic: Psychedelics

Psychedelic substances—such as psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, LSD, and ibogaine—have long been touted as holding promise for treating various mental health conditions. Although medical research into the potential benefits and risks of psychedelic substances has increased, there is still a lot to learn about the use of these substances outside of clinical settings.

The psychedelics policy landscape in the United States is also rapidly changing. Despite federal prohibition, three states have passed laws to legalize supervised psilocybin use, and approximately 30 localities have deprioritized the enforcement of certain state psychedelics laws. Policymakers in other states have proposed a variety of psychedelics policy changes, including some bills that would legalize the retail sale of specific psychedelics by for-profit businesses.

RAND’s research on psychedelics use and policy options is collected here. This research provides evidence to inform policy discussions in the United States and beyond.

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