Psychedelics and Veterans' Mental Health

Content
RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute
Jul 15, 2021
The Evolving Legal and Policy Landscape in the United States
Published Dec 21, 2022
|Format
|File Size
|Notes
|PDF file
|0.2 MB
|
Use Adobe Acrobat Reader version 10 or higher for the best experience.
Over the past 20 years, there has been a resurgence of interest in the use of compounds often referred to as psychedelics to address such mental health conditions as depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, and substance use disorders. Public sentiment on psychedelic therapy is starting to shift as well. Multiple jurisdictions, including around a dozen cities, three states, and the District of Columbia, have already relaxed laws or policies related to these substances. Some companies are making major investments in psychedelic research, acquiring patents for future therapies, and shaping a new public discussion around psychedelics.
Veterans represent a sizable segment of mental health care consumers in the United States, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) — the largest provider of mental health care to veterans — has already conducted research into psychedelic treatments. Given the rapidly evolving legal and policy landscape surrounding the use and supply of psychedelics, the federal government must consider how best to support veterans and their health care providers. If VA is not working on a directive to provide guidance to its patients and clinicians, it would be prudent to start these discussions now.
The research described in this report funded by a generous gift from Daniel J. Epstein through the Epstein Family Foundation and conducted by the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute within RAND Education and Labor and the RAND Drug Policy Research Center within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.
This commentary is part of the RAND expert insight series. RAND Expert Insights present perspectives on timely policy issues. All RAND Expert Insights undergo peer review to ensure high standards for quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.