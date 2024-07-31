Considering Alternatives to Prohibiting Psychedelic Drugs

Report
Considering Alternatives to Psychedelic Drug Prohibition
Jun 27, 2024
ResearchPublished Jul 31, 2024
A transcript for this video is available via YouTube. The transcript and captions are auto-generated and have not been edited.
Over the past decade, an increasing number of military veterans have pushed for more access to some psychedelic substances. The RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute and RAND Drug Policy Research Center hosted a webinar to present new data about the use of psychedelics in the United States. The discussion highlighted the changing policy landscape and focused on what these changes mean for veterans and Indigenous Peoples.
This publication is part of the RAND presentation series. RAND presentations may include recorded briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and multimedia presentations on topics or RAND capabilities.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.