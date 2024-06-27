Controlled Substances and Illegal Drugs

Drugsgerelateerde corruptie op Schiphol en in de Rotterdamse haven: Een analyse van corruptiedreigingen, impact en beleidsinstrumenten op basis van de methodologie voor National Risk Assessment [Drug-related corruption at Schiphol Airport and the Port of Rotterdam: An analysis of corruption threats, impact and policy instruments based on the methodology for National Risk Assessment]
This study provides insight into drug-related corruption threats at Schiphol Airport and the Port of Rotterdam. It highlights the characteristics that can make these ports vulnerable to corruption, the risks, potential impact, and existing policies.