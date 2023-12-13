Treat Psychedelics Like Cannabis?
Similar to cannabis a decade ago, the United States is in the early days of legalizing some psychedelics for nonmedical purposes. Now is the time to make thoughtful choices.
Michelle Priest is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has B.A.s in economics and linguistics from the University of California, Los Angeles as well as an M.Phil. in policy analysis from Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her research interests include emerging industries, especially the ethics and equity of new technologies and drug policy for psychoactive substances.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND, she co-founded a design studio, where she led strategy and operations. She has provided design research, creative ideation, and policy advisory services to public-sector clients. She helped the cities of Los Angeles and Philadelphia use open data for procurement reform and supported the city of Glendale, California, in enhancing its operational innovation. Previously, she worked in the technology sector at a startup building gamified military training software and at Google on the launch of Google+.
M.Phil. in policy analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School; B.A. in economics, University of California, Los Angeles; B.A. in linguistics, University of California, Los Angeles