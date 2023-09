Correctional Education

Research needs to get inside the "black box" of what does and does not work in correctional education programs.

Educating and training prisoners helps them better transition into communities upon release. This is one avenue to reducing recidivism and improving employment outcomes post-release.

RAND is at the forefront in conducting seminal research on correctional education and in helping to drive the policy debate in this area.

RAND's work includes research on topics related to education (including adult basic education, GED preparation, and post-secondary education), vocational training, effects on recidivism and post-release employment outcomes, and cost-effectiveness.

Related research at RAND addresses issues pertaining to at-risk children and youth, including those affected by having an incarcerated parent, and the programs and interventions that can improve their well-being.

The research on this site features work from RAND Social and Economic Well-Being and RAND Education and Labor.

Featured Report New Guide to Help Implement College Programs in Prisons Education services can improve the lives and conditions of people in prison and help them compete for jobs when they are released. A new tool aims to guide corrections officials who are considering whether to start a college program or are looking for information to ensure the success of an existing program. Lois M. Davis @LoisMDavis, John Linton

Multimedia Why Prison Education Matters In this Events @ RAND podcast, our panel of experts discuss the costs and benefits of using education to stop the prison revolving door, and the effectiveness of programs like The Last Mile, which prepares inmates for reentry by providing them with marketable skills. Policy Impact Public Policy Impacts of RAND's Correctional Education Research With renewed attention on reducing mass incarceration in the U.S., and on effective rehabilitation programs, the importance of correctional education has also come into focus. RAND’s objective, high-quality research in this area has had a clear impact on both federal and state policy.