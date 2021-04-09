Lois M. Davis (she/her) is a senior policy researcher at RAND. She has over 35 years research experience in the areas of public safety and public health, with a focus on justice-involved populations. Her expertise includes correctional education, prisoner re-entry, and public safety. She has extensive experience in program evaluation working with agencies and organizations involved in service provision, policymaking, or the administration of programs. Davis currently is leading a multi-year evaluation of California's 1170.01 County Resentencing Pilot Program. She also is leading a study to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on prison education in the United States. Davis will be leading the evaluation of the Reentry Initiative Component of the UCLA Evaluation of the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) Section 1115(a) Demonstration. She coauthored the 2021 guidebook What Corrections Officials Need to Know to Partner with Colleges to Implement College Programs in Prisons. P
ast research includes a national evaluation of the effectiveness of educational and vocational training programs for incarcerated adults and juveniles funded under the Second Chance Act; a multi-year evaluation of welfare reform in California; development of a long-term evaluation framework for the National Standards for Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services (CLAS) in Health and Health Care; and a study to assess the public health implications of prisoner reentry in California. Davis received her Ph.D. in public health from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Selected Publications
Lois M. Davis, Jennifer L. Steele, Robert Bozick, Malcolm Williams, Susan Turner, Jeremy N.V. Miles, Jessica Saunders, Paul S. Steinberg, How Effective Is Correctional Education, and Where Do We Go from Here?RAND Corporation (RR-564), 2014
Robert Bozick, Jennifer Steele, Lois M. Davis, Susan Turner, "Does Providing Inmates with Education Improve Post-Release Outcomes? A Meta-Analysis of Correctional Education Programs in the United States," Journal of Experimental Criminology, 2018
Lois M. Davis, Higher Education Programs in Prison: What We Know Now and What We Should Focus On Going Forward, RAND (PE-342), 2019
Lois M. Davis, Louis T. Mariano, Melissa M. Labriola, Susan Turner, Matt Strawn, Evaluation of the California County Resentencing Pilot Program: Year 1 Findings, RAND (RR-A2116-1), 2022
Lois M. Davis, Louis T. Mariano, Melissa M. Labriola, Susan Turner, Matt Strawn, Lynn A. Karoly, Evaluation of the California County Resentencing Pilot Program: Year 2 Findings, RAND (RR-A2116-2) (RRA2116-2), 2023
Davis, Lois M., Susan Turner, Michelle C. Tolbert, Allison Kirkegaard, and Beverly A. Weidmer, Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 on Prison Education: Survey Results, RAND Corporation (RR-A2122-1), 2023
Lois M. Davis, Susan Turner, Michelle C. Tolbert, Beverly Weidmer, Allison Kirkegaard, Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 on Prison Education Future Implications, RAND (RR-A2122-2 ), 2024 (forthcoming)
Lois M. Davis "Chapter 11. Income Support and Homeless Services," in Edited by Bradley D. Stein, Beau Kilmer, Jirka Taylor, Mary E. Vaiana, America's Opioid Ecosystem How Leveraging System Interactions Can Help Curb Addiction, Overdose, and Other Harms, RAND (RRA604-1) (RRA604-1), 2023