Reparable Harm
Assessing and Addressing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color in California, Executive Summary
ResearchPublished Jan 4, 2009
Assessing and Addressing Disparities Faced by Boys and Men of Color in California, Executive Summary
ResearchPublished Jan 4, 2009
The summary discusses some of the greatest disparities for boys and men of color relative to their white counterparts across specific socioeconomic, health, safety, and school readiness indicators in California and provides information about different strategies for reducing the disparities — including effective programs, practices, and policies — that can begin making an important difference in changing the life course of boys and men of color.
This work was prepared for The California Endowment and produced within the RAND Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program (HPDP). RAND HPDP is part of RAND Health, a division of the RAND Corporation.
This publication is part of the RAND monograph series. RAND monographs were products of RAND from 2003 to 2011 that presented major research findings that addressed the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND monographs were subjected to rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.