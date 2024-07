To better understand the value and effectiveness of out-of-school-time programs, RAND researchers examined programs through the lenses of content, dosage (the hours of content provided), and outcomes measured.

This infographic provides an overview of the opportunity and attainment gaps between high-and low-income students and how public funding for after-school programs can help address these gaps.

This issue spotlights RAND's Gun Policy in America initiative and RAND's evaluation of Housing for Health, a Los Angeles County program that has moved some of its most chronically homeless and vulnerable residents into permanent housing.

Effects associated with early childcare and middle childhood organized activities were examined in a sample of adolescents. Higher quality early childcare AND more epochs of organized activities were linked to higher academic achievement at age 15.

The RAND Corporation's six-year study of the National Summer Learning Project culminates in this final report about district implementation of summer learning programs and presents the best available guidance about how to establish and sustain them.

High-quality out-of-school-time programs can benefit youth, and tend to produce outcomes linked to program content. Funders and policymakers could maximize benefits of these programs by providing adequate resources and funding to support quality programming. It could be a wise investment for America's youth.

This ten-step plan should help expanded learning nonprofits address challenges related to data collection and management and therefore make after-school and summer programs better and more accessible for students.

In this brief, authors present the impact of the New York Community Schools Initiative (NYC-CS) through the 2017–2018 school year by assessing the effects along seven outcome domains based on student- and school-level characteristics.

A study of New York City's community schools found improved academic performance, higher attendance, and other positive outcomes for disadvantaged students. This model could benefit similar efforts underway in Los Angeles, where 80 percent of students live in poverty.

Research shows that summer breaks contribute to income-based achievement and opportunity gaps for youth. How can we use what we know about summer learning to help kids in the age of COVID-19?

In this summary, RAND researchers describe the Partnerships for Social and Emotional Learning Initiative, as well as findings and early lessons from the first two years of implementation in the six participating communities.

This seventh report in a series presents longitudinal findings on the effectiveness of voluntary summer learning programs in five school districts. The authors also offer implications for policy on narrowing the achievement gap between students.

The authors distill lessons about implementing and improving summer learning programs gleaned from a six-year study in the five urban districts participating in the National Summer Learning Project.

This research note summarises the existing evidence on the benefits of extracurricular activities, how they can be used to support social inclusion, and how access for disadvantaged children can be improved.

This case study explores how the Russell Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester partnered in Boston to provide social and emotional learning enrichment off campus as part of the school day.

This case study explores how Dallas's Webster Elementary School and its out-of-school-time program, Thriving Minds After School, formed a social and emotional learning committee that became more effective over time, focusing on daily activities.

How do elementary schools and out-of-school-time programs partner to deliver social and emotional learning to children? This cross-cutting report summarizes six case studies and highlights shared themes.

This case study explores how Whitman Elementary in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its out-of-school-time program partner, Youth at Heart, learned to first invest in adults so that they are equipped to support students' social and emotional learning.

This case study explores how Lister Elementary School in Tacoma, Washington, established social and emotional learning and equity as a nonnegotiable foundation for its work with students, staff, and families.

This case study explores how Palm Beach County's Diamond View Elementary School and its out-of-school-time program increased adult awareness of social and emotional learning practices to promote positive interactions with children throughout the day.

This case study explores how Denver's Cowell Elementary School and its out-of-school-time partner, Discovery Link, worked together to find time for social and emotional learning (SEL) and to provide consistent SEL instruction during and after school.

This tool allows users to compare school district leaders' responses to spring 2023 American School District Panel survey. Charts display results for all respondents and by locale, student race and ethnicity, and district poverty level.

