In this report, RAND researchers evaluate the implementation and impact of the first three cohorts of the Los Angeles Unified School District Community Schools Initiative, a program in which community schools partner with community-based organizations to promote student achievement and whole-child well-being.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Community Schools Initiative

An Implementation and Impact Evaluation

Lauren Covelli, Sabrina Lee, Susannah Faxon-Mills, Jordy Berne, Benjamin K. Master

ResearchPublished Oct 28, 2026

This research was sponsored by the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Cover: The Los Angeles Unified School District Community Schools Initiative
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Community schools are schools that partner with community-based organizations to promote student achievement and whole-child well-being through four key pillars: (1) integrated student supports, such as physical and mental health services; (2) family and community engagement, such as through volunteer opportunities or parent centers; (3) expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, such as more after-school programs and field trips; and (4) collaborative leadership and practice, including more shared decisionmaking across stakeholder groups. The community schools strategy has rapidly expanded nationwide in recent decades, in large part because of increased funding and promising evidence that the strategy can improve student outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) adopted the community schools strategy—grounded in the four key pillars described above—for a select number of its schools. This report describes a study conducted to evaluate the implementation and impact of the first three cohorts of the LAUSD Community Schools Initiative (CSI). Its findings should be of interest to leaders of community schools initiatives and other education policy leaders hoping to launch or scale the strategy in their own communities.

Key Takeaways

  • In interviews, stakeholders—school leaders, teachers, and external service providers—largely reported that the initiative enhanced student well-being, student engagement, family engagement, and teacher well-being.
  • When community school coordinators had long-standing, preexisting ties to their school, it facilitated a smooth transition into the strategy and laid the foundation for strong implementation of the four key pillars.
  • Additional autonomies afforded to community schools, such as budgeting decisions and the ability to set professional development agendas, facilitated implementation of the key pillars by allowing the incorporation of more stakeholder voices in decisionmaking and allowing the schools to put resources toward emergent stakeholder needs.
  • Competing district priorities and policies, such as administrative tasks or a focus on improving low test scores, created barriers to implementation and sometimes limited schools’ autonomy and capacity to implement the key pillars.
  • Although student outcomes improved over the course of the study, achievement improvements were not significantly different from improvements in comparison group schools, and chronic absenteeism improvement was slightly greater in comparison group schools, with some variation across cohorts.

Recommendations

  • Strongly consider promoting internal school staff to the role of community school coordinator; the study’s findings suggest that preexisting relationships, expertise on the community, and understanding of day-to-day school operations enabled a smooth transition into the CSI strategy.
  • Streamline administrative processes for community school activities, such as partnerships or field trips, to facilitate implementation of the key pillars. For example, creating waivers for small businesses or preapprovals for vetted field trip locations can support implementation efforts.
  • Place greater emphasis on teacher well-being, an area largely absent from community school policies and strategic planning. Leaders of community schools initiatives should explicitly address the role of teachers and their well-being in strategic planning.
  • Place greater emphasis on student attendance given the finding that CSI adoption slowed chronic absenteeism improvement. CSI leaders should support dedicated staff members to implement attendance initiatives, monitor data, and support students and families in overcoming barriers to attending school.

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Document Details

  • Copyright: Los Angeles Unified School District
  • Publisher: RAND Corporation
  • Availability: Web-Only
  • Year: 2026
  • Pages: 58
  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5007-1
  • Document Number: RR-A5007-1

Citation

Chicago Manual of Style

Covelli, Lauren, Sabrina Lee, Susannah Faxon-Mills, Jordy Berne, and Benjamin K. Master, The Los Angeles Unified School District Community Schools Initiative: An Implementation and Impact Evaluation. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5007-1.html.
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