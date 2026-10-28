The Los Angeles Unified School District Community Schools Initiative
An Implementation and Impact Evaluation
ResearchPublished Oct 28, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Los Angeles Unified School District.
In this report, RAND researchers evaluate the implementation and impact of the first three cohorts of the Los Angeles Unified School District Community Schools Initiative, a program in which community schools partner with community-based organizations to promote student achievement and whole-child well-being.
An Implementation and Impact Evaluation
ResearchPublished Oct 28, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Community schools are schools that partner with community-based organizations to promote student achievement and whole-child well-being through four key pillars: (1) integrated student supports, such as physical and mental health services; (2) family and community engagement, such as through volunteer opportunities or parent centers; (3) expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, such as more after-school programs and field trips; and (4) collaborative leadership and practice, including more shared decisionmaking across stakeholder groups. The community schools strategy has rapidly expanded nationwide in recent decades, in large part because of increased funding and promising evidence that the strategy can improve student outcomes, especially for vulnerable populations.
In 2017, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) adopted the community schools strategy—grounded in the four key pillars described above—for a select number of its schools. This report describes a study conducted to evaluate the implementation and impact of the first three cohorts of the LAUSD Community Schools Initiative (CSI). Its findings should be of interest to leaders of community schools initiatives and other education policy leaders hoping to launch or scale the strategy in their own communities.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
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