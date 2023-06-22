Overview
Lauren Covelli (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Her research uses quantiative methods to evaluate the impacts of K–12 education policies. Her recent work covers topics such as school choice, college entrance exams (ACT), school finance, and accountability policy (ESSA). She currently works with the American Educator Panels conducting research on national trends in mathematics access and instruction. She also conducts research on community schools initiatives in large urban districts. Lauren holds a Ph.D. in education policy from Vanderbilt University, an M.Ed. in education policy from Harvard University, and a B.A. in social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley.
