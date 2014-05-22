Serving Time or Wasting Time?

Correctional education programs improve job prospects, reduce recidivism, and save taxpayer dollars.

In the largest-ever meta-analysis of U.S. correctional educational programs, RAND researchers found compelling evidence that the prison-based programs not only work but also are cost-effective. Correctional education will likely face near-term budget cuts in many states, but its high return on investment should remain a high priority in future state budgets.

The bad news Of the more than 700,000 people that U.S. prisons release each year, 40% of those released inmates end up back in prison within three years.

Part of the problem Prisoners say they need education and job training to reintegrate into society. They’re right: 68% of inmates in state prisons lack a high school diploma.

The encouraging news Most state correctional institutions offer primary, secondary, vocational, special, or college education programs. 84% of state correctional institutions offer some type of education or training.

The Cases of Inmates Knott and Keen

Knott and Keen are hypothetical inmates. How does the use of their time in prison affect their lives after release?

Name Knott, James Date of birth 11-10-1982 Enrollment Status None Application Denied Knott wasn’t able to enroll in correctional education of any kind. Had he enrolled in any such program (vocational, special, or academic), his odds of obtaining employment would have increased by 13%.

Name Keen, Lisa Date of birth 05-23-1978 Enrollment Status GED Program You're Hired Like other ex-offenders who participated specifically in vocational training programs, Keen increased her odds of getting a job by 28%.

Inmates who participate in correctional education programs have a 30% chance of recidivating, compared with 43% for those who do not. That’s a 13-percentage-point drop in the risk of recidivism for those who participate.