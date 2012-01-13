The cover story and its sidebar examine demographic trends in China, India, the United States, and Europe, complemented by a graphic portrayal of how the life spans of today's humans will transform the nations of the world. Other feature stories describe the key ingredients necessary for peace in Afghanistan and the public health consequences of prisoner reentry in California. A Centerpiece graphically illustrates the effects of soaring health care spending on the American family. News items highlight research on mental health treatments for veterans, U.S. highway funding, pay-for-performance incentives for New York City teachers, and charter schools in New Orleans. Other articles discuss intergenerational inequalities in Latin America and overall progress in global health. There is also an interview with Michael D. Rich, RAND's new president and chief executive officer.

