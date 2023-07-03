India

Featured

India, the world's most populous democracy, has historically been one of the West's strongest allies in a challenging region. RAND research has explored India's nuclear standoff with Pakistan, its economic and military competitions with China, its foreign relations with other South Asian neighbors, and domestic issues from politics and economic development to health care and education.

  • Indian woman weaving, photo by Harishkumar Shah/Alamy Stock Photo

    Report

    Developing Enabling Environments for Women's Access to Education and Vocational Opportunities

    The UN Women's Second Chance Education Programme (SCE) in India developed two efforts to support policy changes that improve women's access to education and vocational opportunities. SCE India engaged stakeholders, embedded technical consultants within partner agencies, supported policy enactment by facilitating productive conversations, and promoted structures to institutionalize proposed reforms.

    Jul 3, 2023

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India (r) meets Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, June 1, 2023, photo by ANI/Reuters

    Commentary

    India Is Pushing Back Against China in South Asia

    The jostling between India and China for influence in South Asia will likely prove crucial to the fate of U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy. The good news, at least for now, is that New Delhi has been mostly successful in pushing back against Beijing's rising influence across the region.

    Aug 21, 2023

Explore India

Research conducted by