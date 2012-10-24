Selected Publications
Simpson, Michael, Adam R. Grissom, Christopher A. Mouton, John P. Godges, and Russell Hanson, Road to Damascus: The Russian Air Campaign in Syria, 2015 to 2018, RAND Corporation (RR-A1170-1), 2022
Mouton, Christopher A., Carl Rhodes, Mark V. Arena, Paul DeLuca, Andrew Dowse, John P. Godges, Adam R. Grissom, Caleb Lucas, and Erik Silfversten, Establishing a Sovereign Guided Weapons Enterprise for Australia: International and Domestic Lessons Learned, RAND Corporation (RR-A1710-1), 2022
Michael J. Mazarr, Samuel Charap, Abigail Case, Irina A. Chindea, Christian Durriden, Alyssa Demus, Bryan Frederick, John P. Godges, Eugeniu Han, Timothy R. Heath, Logan Ma, Elina Treyger, Teddy Ulin, Ali Wyne, Stabilizing Great Power Rivalries, (RR-A-456-1), 2021
Hanson, Russell, Christopher A. Mouton, Adam R. Grissom, and John P. Godges, COVID-19 Air Traffic Visualization: A New Tool Helps Analyze Commercial Air Travel Involving Infected Passengers, RAND Corporation (RR-A248-1), 2020
Mills, Patrick, James A. Leftwich, John G. Drew, Daniel P. Felten, Josh Girardini, John P. Godges, Michael J. Lostumbo, Anu Narayanan, Kristin Van Abel, Jonathan W. Welburn, and Anna Jean Wirth, Building Agile Combat Support Competencies to Enable Evolving Adaptive Basing Concepts, RAND Corporation (RR-4200-AF), 2020
Christopher A. Mouton, Edward W. Chan, Adam R. Grissom, John P. Godges, Badreddine Ahtchi, Brian Dougherty, Personnel Recovery in the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility: Cost-Effective Options for Improvement, RAND Corporation (RR-2161/1-AFRICOM) (RR-2161/1), 2019
Egel, Daniel, Adam R. Grissom, John P. Godges, Jennifer Kavanagh, and Howard J. Shatz, Estimating the Value of Overseas Security Commitments, RAND Corporation (RR-518-AF), 2016
The RAND Corporation, The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism, RAND Corporation (MG-1107-RC), 2011