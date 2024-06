A Community Participatory Research Partnership: The Development of a Faith-Based Intervention for Children Exposed to Violence

When an inner city Latino immigrant faith community in Los Angeles identified mental health care as an area of need, a community-research partnership was formed that resulted in the adaptation of an intervention for children who have trauma-related symptoms from violence exposure. This participatory research partnership includes St. Thomas the Apostle School and Church community; QueensCare Health and Faith Partnership, an organization that provides health services and outreach to faith communities; and mental health researchers from UCLA.

Sheryl H. Kataoka, Susan Fuentes, Vincent P O'Donoghue, Patricia Castillo-Campos, Antonia Bonilla, Kristie Halsey, Jorge L Avila, Kenneth B. Wells