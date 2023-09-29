Building a Skilled Justice Workforce

The problem: Concerns about appropriate workforce resourcing exist across the criminal legal system, including optimal staffing levels, necessary training and resources, workforce well-being, and suitable workloads for public defenders’ offices.

Strengthening resources and capacity: RAND partners with state and local agencies to assess staffing, training, and well-being needs across the criminal legal system, drawing on the practical expertise of former practitioners to develop evidence-based strategies for building a skilled and resilient justice workforce.