Supporting Community Reintegration

The problem: People released from incarceration face a high risk of recidivism, especially if they have inadequate access to jobs, housing, and other resources needed to function in the community.

Effective Reentry Approaches: RAND rigorously evaluates employment, education, and post-conviction relief strategies by drawing insights from employers, service providers, and people with lived experience, to expand opportunities that help people return to their communities.