Building an Evidence Base for Drug Regulation
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The problem: With drug policy decisions being made largely at the state level, decisionmakers need reliable evidence that cuts across fragmented jurisdictional experiences to guide substance regulation.
Informing smarter regulation: RAND equips policymakers with rigorous analysis and original data on cannabis, opiates, and psychedelics to help them make informed, evidence-based decision.
- Cannabis: Research on cannabis legalization provides key insights and tools to help policymakers assess the impact of different regulatory approaches, including a comprehensive analysis of the cannabis policy options for Indiana. Analysis of policy trends and restrictiveness reveals how state-level decisions influence use among adults and youth. The Cannabis Policy Scale provides a nuanced measure for evaluating policy environments and outcomes.
- Opiates: RAND researchers frame American problems with opioids in the context of an ecosystem, of which criminal justice, illegal supply, and supply control constitute a fraction of the whole. A data visualization tool helps users explore interrelated opportunities. RAND researchers have also been deeply involved in helping federal and state legislators make sense of how overdoses in the United States evolved into a crisis.
- Psychedelics: As states and localities consider alternatives to psychedelic prohibition, research highlights the importance of specific policy approaches, improved data, and engagement with Indigenous communities. Evidence underscores the role of supervision and the unique characteristics of psychedelics markets in shaping effective regulation. New survey data revealed the extent of psychedelic use and microdosing in the United States, use among veterans, and public views on legalizing such substances.
- Extensions to other illegal markets: RAND researchers organized and helped write the first comparative study of how multiple illegal markets are structured and operate, spanning drugs, firearms, wildlife, counterfeit goods, commercial sex, and money laundering. The differences matter for policy: drug markets support billions of small transactions a year, illegal firearm transactions are far less common, and wildlife enforcement is complicated by biological supply limits where scarcity makes a product more appealing. Across markets, producers capture little of the final value of the products while intermediaries take the markup, suggesting enforcement resources focused on chokepoints may be more productive than spread across low-level participants.