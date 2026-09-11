Preventing Community Violence

The problem: Widespread concerns about neighborhood safety and violent crime are compounded by the difficulty of interpreting crime data and understanding the true impact of policies and programs. Those challenges complicate efforts to mitigate risk and improve community wellbeing.

Fair and unbiased information: RAND creates resources and develops evidence on effective policies regarding firearms, perpetration of violent crime, and victims of violent crime, which can be used by policymakers and the general public alike.