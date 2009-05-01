Veterans' Barriers to Care

A series of roadblocks often prevent veterans from receiving the mental health care they need.

Only about half of all veterans who need mental health care ever receive it, according to RAND research.

Why? It’s because of a perfect storm of provider shortcomings, access problems, and personal and social attitudes.

For instance, shortages in the mental health workforce can make it difficult for veterans to schedule a timely appointment. And some providers aren’t as extensively trained as they could be in evidence-based practices, which means fewer veterans are likely to receive the highest-quality care in the private sector.

But there are also attitudes ingrained within the military that can prevent veterans from seeking care at all. For instance, the false notion that seeking help is a sign of weakness is prevalent in military circles. And career questions come into play; veterans may wonder whether receiving a prescription medication will affect their job eligibility.

Thankfully, the DoD and VA have taken dramatic steps over the past decade to address barriers to care. For instance, the VA has hired more mental health providers and has established outreach programs to help veterans overcome logistical issues. The DoD has added many programs addressing psychological health and focusing on both clinical and nonclinical concerns.

But, ultimately, ensuring more veterans receive the care they need will require complex and multifaceted solutions.

Recommended policy action Reduce barriers to care. VA, DoD, and other providers should explore new delivery approaches that can help expand access, including training additional providers in delivering evidence-based treatment and telemental health care options, which can provide remote access to veterans in rural settings.