Veterans' Mental Health Issues

The first step toward receiving mental health care is the realization that you may need help.

Photo by Lewis Tse Pui Lung/Adobe Stock

Sadness, hopelessness, worthlessness. Anxiety, guilt, anger.

Veterans returning from combat often experience waves of emotions in response to surviving traumatic events, such as being attacked or seeing others wounded or killed.

Some veterans have trouble concentrating, relive traumatic events, or have thoughts of death or suicide. They may also use drugs, drink too much, or have trouble sleeping.

For many veterans, these thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are reactions to difficult experiences that fade as they adjust to civilian life. But for some, they could be signs of serious mental health problems, dubbed “invisible wounds” in a landmark RAND study.

RAND research shows that veterans who have been deployed are more likely than civilians to experience mental health conditions or cognitive injuries. In fact, one in five U.S. veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan experience PTSD or major depression.

2.8 million service members have deployed. After deployment... 48% experience strains in family life 47% feel sudden outbursts of anger 44% have difficulty adjusting to civilian life 5–39% have issues with alcohol dependence 19–23% have a traumatic brain injury 13–20% experience post-traumatic stress disorder 10–15% experience depression The striped sections in the bars represent the range of uncertainty for those values. Source: Bridging Gaps in Mental Health Care