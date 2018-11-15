Quality of Veterans' Care

The quality of mental health care veterans receive can be the difference that helps them recover.

Photo by joyfotoliakid/Adobe Stock

Each part of a veteran’s journey brings them one step closer to the ultimate goal: to feel better.

But once they make it to their provider’s door, one factor can make or break their recovery: the quality of care they receive.

RAND research shows that the best chance for veterans’ mental health to improve and fully recover lies in receiving high-quality care.

But what determines whether care qualifies as “high-quality”?

High-quality health care is defined as care that is safe, patient-centered, effective, equitable, timely, and efficient.

RAND researchers have studied the quality of mental health care received by veterans across the systems that deliver this care. They’ve found that not only does high-quality care improve veterans’ outcomes, it’s cost-effective as well.

RAND’s Invisible Wounds report estimated that if all post-9/11 veterans received high-quality care for post-deployment mental health problems such as PTSD and depression, societal costs for these conditions could be reduced by $1.2 billion (in 2007 dollars).

By contrast, poor quality of care is less likely to lead to recovery and can even discourage veterans from seeking further care.

That makes high-quality care imperative for veterans’ well-being. It also means that the stakes for policymakers and providers to deliver high-quality care is high.

Defining High-Quality Care

High-Quality Care Definitions The Criteria What It Means Safe Avoiding injury to patients Patient-centered Providing care that responds to patient preferences, needs, and values Effective Providing evidence-based services to those who could benefit, and not to those unlikely to benefit Equitable Providing care that does not vary in quality across patient gender, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic status, etc. Timely Reducing wait times for patients Efficient Avoiding waste of all types (e.g., equipment, supplies, ideas, energy) Source: Resources and Capabilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs to Provide Timely and Accessible Care to Veterans

Recommended Policy Action Adopt and enforce better quality standards. Policymakers can help encourage the use of evidence-based, high-quality treatment by setting and enforcing consistent standards across all payers for delivery of mental health services.